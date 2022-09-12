Read full article on original website
If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
Amazing Comeback Sparks Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Victory
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knighrs appeared to be in control of the 4th set on their way to a win at Bethlehem Academy last night before an amazing display of grit. The Knights were up by as many as 9 points during the set. Had leads of 18-11 and 21-18 before securing a 25-22 win to force a fifth set.
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
Three Vehicles Crash at Hwy. 52 Onramp in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt as the result of a three-vehicle crash at an onramp to Hwy. 52 Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 65-year-old Patricia Kronebusch was driving her car behind a pick-up truck on the 19th St. entrance ramp to northbound Hwy. 52 when a third vehicle struck Kronebusch’s vehicle from behind. Kronebusch’s vehicle then hit the pick-up in front of her shortly before 3:30 p.m., the state crash report says.
Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
MN State Patrol Working to ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car
(Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The State Patrol says the fatal incident was reported around 3:30 AM at the entrance ramp to southbound I-94 from West Broadway north of downtown Minneapolis. The victim was a woman walking along West Broadway and across the entrance ramp to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene and, as of the last report, authorities were still working to identify her.
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
Watch: Southeast MN Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is using a close call from over the weekend to remind motorists to drive sober. A post on the office’s Facebook page shares a deputy’s dash camera video from early Friday morning. The video shows a driver traveling in the opposite direction of the deputy crossed the center line and forced the deputy to veer onto the shoulder to avoid the collision.
Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)
Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
Minnesota Man Pleads Not Guilty to Apple River Stabbings Charges
Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota man accused of fatally stabbing a teenage boy on the Apple River in western Wisconsin today entered not guilty pleas to first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. 52-year-old Nikolae Miu was formally arraigned this afternoon on the murder count and four counts of...
[Listen] Tom Hoverstad SROC August Weather
I always enjoy talking with Tom Hoverstad Scientist at the Southern research and Outreach Center at Waseca about the previous month's weather. As soon as the calendar flips to the new month, I call Tom who tracks the weather at their official weather station. The temperature I am quite sure varies very little from Waseca to my farm by Wells. But, especially this year, the rainfall varied by a huge amount,
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
Alcohol Use Suspected In Crash That Killed Minnesota Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in east-central Minnesota. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have contributed to the deadly incident shortly after 9 PM in a suburban area just west of the Cambridge Airport. A news release says a preliminary investigation indicates a northbound pickup swerved into the southbound lanes of a roadway and sideswiped a car that ended up spinning out and crashing into the ditch. The pickup then continued in the southbound lane and collided head-on with a second car.
Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
