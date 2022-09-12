ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

Related
107-3 KISS-FM

Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX

Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location

There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos

Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

One Chip Challenge is Funny but Its Sending Tyler, Texas Kids to the Hospital

We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Tyler, TX
Society
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Entertainment
107-3 KISS-FM

Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?

There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tina Knowles
Person
Beyonce
KETK / FOX51 News

Weenie Dog Race to be held at Mineola Heritage Festival

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – This years Iron Horse Heritage Festival in Mineola will host a Weenie Dog Race, among other festivities. The 50-foot sprint will pit dog against dog as they race to secure the $200 dollar prize. “Our business members in Mineola always step up to support this wonderful community event through their sponsorships […]
MINEOLA, TX
B106

Careful: Social Media Challenge Lands Three Texas Teens in Hospital

Once again a social media challenge has led to kids putting themselves in danger. This time, three Tyler, Texas middle school students had to be taken to the hospital after attempting the "One Chip Challenge". School officials are now warning parents and students about the danger involved. “One Chip Challenge"
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Amtrak Working To Restore Service To Mineola & Longview, TX

I'm a regular commuter on Amtrak train service from Mineola. I was planning on taking a train this weekend to see my family in the Temple, TX area but due to the potential railroad strike across the country, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service this weekend. But thanks to what seems to be a tentative deal between train unions the trains might be back rolling soon.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Miami Heat#Beauty Pageant#Taam
107-3 KISS-FM

Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love

There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Pop Spot returns to Tyler this weekend

Coming this weekend to Tyler, you can enjoy a high-end pop up shopping experience with Pop Spot! It is a shopping experience designed to highlight small businesses, designers and brands; giving customers an opportunity to discover, support, and shop small. “Remember when you shop small, you might be helping pay...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Skelly

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas came by East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off a very cute 5-month-old chihuahua. Skelly is a play full pup who was a part of a group 29 chihuahuas first taken in by a veteran. The SPCA stepped up and took in 19 of them, including Skelly.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
KLTV

Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant getting fourth Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is getting a fourth location. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced they are continuing to grow, but they did not reveal where there new place will be, yet. They asked customers to comment on Facebook where they would like the new restaurant to be located. Click here […]
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

So Fun! All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in Rusk, Texas

Everyone in East Texas has noticed that the season is changing, we are starting to deal with temperatures that are more comfortable. Summertime in Texas can become a little much after months and months of extreme heat but the cooler temperatures lately have felt amazing. We are approaching Halloween and Harvest season and if you really want to get into the fall mood you will want to get you and the family signed up to take a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express 2022 in Rusk, Texas.
RUSK, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy