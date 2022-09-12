Read full article on original website
Kim Foxx to announce charges against CPD officer, sergeant in Pilsen shooting from July
Kim Foxx is expected to announce felony charges against a Chicago police sergeant and officer for a shooting in Pilsen in July.
#37: Man shot woman dead because he didn’t want her at a block party—while he was supposed to be home on electronic monitoring for 3 felonies, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say Marcell Hunter, while on electronic monitoring for three felony cases, shot and killed a woman during a street party in Chicago this summer because he didn’t know who she was and he didn’t want her there. That’s bad enough. But then there’s this: Hunter, 27, is...
Chicago man charged with fatal stabbing said victim 'might still be alive' if he hadn't struggled: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly admitted to participating in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man who was on his way home from work in the Loop last week. Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery. According to Chicago...
Attorney, victim's advocate say ad showing woman screaming during robbery was retraumatizing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first showed video of a woman being attacked on a North Center community sidewalk because the robbers were wanted for a dozen other attacks.But then, the video went to another level when the woman became the center of a political ad. And we have now learned the woman was never contacted to be a part of the advertisement.As CBS 2 Political investigator Dana Kozlov reported Thursday, this issue has been controversial – and has been raising concerns from a victim's advocate.Kozlov left the victim a note earlier this week, asking if she would be willing to discuss...
Activist says Chicago police covered up incident with woman being run over by squad car
CHICAGO - A video of a woman being run over by a Chicago Police SUV surfaced in 2019, and now, one activist believes the Chicago Police Department is hiding something. Activist William Calloway spoke about a possible coverup Tuesday. After a legal court battle, Calloway was able to get the...
Concealed carry license holder who shot at cousin’s attackers speaks out
The boy shot is recovering, family members said.
Shots fired by Harvey mayor's security detail after they witness robbery in Old Town
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at the busy intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street Wednesday afternoon after they witnessed an armed robbery.At 1:55 p.m., the Harvey mayor was in a black sport-utility vehicle with his executive security detail at the intersection when they saw a man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black Jeep with black tinted windows attempt to hold up a man at gunpoint at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. Chicago Police said the robbery victim was 86 years old.Harvey police said "in an effort...
Man charged after chef stabbed to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
Chicago police have charged one of the suspects wanted for stabbing a chef to death in the Loop during an armed robbery.
Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them
INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road.
CPD Warns of Cop Impersonator Who Flashed Fake Badge, Tried to Gain Access to Shedd
The Chicago Police Department is warning the public about a man attempting to gain access to homes and businesses by pretending to be a Chicago Police officer. In a community alert sent Monday night, officials say a man tried to impersonate a police officer on three recent occasions, flashing a fake badge at two different businesses and a residence.
Chicago police issue warning after CTA passenger asked to buy cigarette, then robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a robbing another man on a CTA Red Line station platform. On Sept. 11, around 10:45 p.m., police say an armed robbery occurred in the 500 block of North State Street in the Loop. According...
CPD cop suspended 100 days for kicking handcuffed suspect in head, not properly activating bodycam
CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer is facing a 100-day suspension for kicking a handcuffed suspect during an arrest four years ago - actions he later blamed on the "high stress nature of the incident." A review by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability found that Officer Jairam Ramkumar stomped...
Jefferson Park Smoke Shop Closed For Building Violations As Owner Faces Charges Of Selling Cannabis To Undercover Cops
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side business owner who was targeted with hate speech earlier this summer is now facing felony charges and an emergency closure on his smoke shop. Arcan Abuhashish, owner of Supreme Smoke Shop and Event Space, 4766 N. Milwaukee Ave., was arrested Sept. 8....
‘Chicago Fire’ shooting was ‘unbelievable,’ funeral home director says real blaze nearby made scene ‘chaotic’
A shooting near a “Chicago Fire” production set was just part of the “unbelievable” scene that unfolded Wednesday in front of A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Homes. A real fire broke out down the street, causing confusion among residents who thought the actors were real firefighters choosing not to respond to the blaze.
Police search for carjacking suspects on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of recent armed carjackings. Three victims have been approached by a group of armed Black men and had their cars stolen. The incidents happened at the below locations and times:. In the 2500 block of West North Avenue on...
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
Rideshare delivery driver banned after racist rant hurled at stroke survivor
By Freddy Taylor’s account, 2019 was a challenging year for him and his family.
Blaming Kim Foxx for rise in crime is ‘dead wrong,’ judicial watchdog says
A judicial watchdog is out with an evaluation of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. It says, basically, Foxx is not perfect, but Chicago and the county could do a lot worse. The report comes from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts.
Suburban mayor’s security team fires shots at armed robbers near Lincoln Park Apple Store
The security team for the mayor of south suburban Harvey intervened in an armed robbery and fired shots at the offenders Wednesday afternoon near the corner of North Avenue and Halsted Street, according to law enforcement sources. Just before 2 p.m., four masked men stepped out of a black Jeep...
