Football Roundup: Fenstermaker, defense key Bulldogs in win at Central Lake

CENTRAL LAKE – The Inland Lakes Bulldogs have aspirations of repeating as Ski Valley Conference football champions this fall.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs returned to conference play by earning a 26-8 road victory at Central Lake.

“We played a really good game against an explosive offense that can really put up some big numbers,” said Inland Lakes head coach Travis Meyer. “We were really pleased with our play in the box on defense. They really applied some pressure and did a great job getting off blocks to make plays. Despite missing some key pieces of our lineup, we had guys step in and do a really nice job everywhere on the field. We're going to continue to grind away and focus on playing through the whistle."

Keying the offense of the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-0 Ski Valley) was sophomore quarterback Aidan Fenstermaker, who rushed for three touchdowns and also passed for a score in the contest.

Fenstermaker came up with a big play in the first quarter, connecting with senior Connor Knight on a 26-yard pass-and-catch to help the Bulldogs build an early 8-0 lead. Later in the quarter, Fenstermaker capped off an Inland Lakes drive with a six-yard TD run. While the Bulldogs missed the two-point conversion attempt, they still led 14-0 after one.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs received two more TD runs from Fenstermaker, who finished with 88 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Inland Lakes’ leading rusher was junior Payton Teuthorn, who carried 13 times for 129 yards, while Mitchell Crawford carried nine times for 56 yards, and Andre Bradford added 58 yards on five carries.

Meyer again praised the play of his defense, which shut down a strong Central Lake offensive attack.

“To keep a team like Central Lake to just eight points speaks volumes to our constant effort on the defensive side,” Meyer said. “We rotate about eight guys in the box and they all played well. Dylan Layman has quietly become someone that the offense has to account for, otherwise he manages to get to the ball all the time.”

With the win, Inland Lakes sets up a Ski Valley showdown with Gaylord St. Mary (2-1, 2-0) at Shanley Field at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winner of that matchup will have the early edge in the race for the conference crown.

“Our schedule has changed drastically compared to prior years,” Meyer said. “Our conference in general doesn't give you weeks off, and we filled empty weeks with some high-quality opponents. Every (win) counts and we're just trying to put ourselves in a good position at the end of the season to play our way into the playoffs and an opportunity to make some things happen.”

Central Lake, meanwhile, dropped to 1-2, 0-2 Ski Valley following Saturday’s defeat.

Cardinals fall at Farwell, drop to 0-3 overall

FARWELL – The Onaway football team dropped to 0-3 on the season after suffering a 46-16 loss at undefeated Farwell on Friday night.

“I was happy with our pass coverage on the defensive side, as well as being able to pass the ball on offense,” said Onaway co-head coach Bryan Pyle. “We had some kids that played their hearts out. We just came up short.”

Quarterback Jackson Chaskey passed for 110 yards and rushed for 16, while Brendon Brewbaker tallied 95 receiving yards. Hudson Decker and Gavin Green each carried nine times for 27 yards.

Chaskey delivered a touchdown pass to Jack Morton. Onaway’s other touchdown came from Jadin Mix, who scored on a running play.

On defense, Justin Kramer-St. Germain led the Cardinals with eight tackles. Tucker Price chipped in with five tackles and a fumble recovery.

Onaway (0-3, 0-1) returns to Ski Valley Conference action when it hosts Forest Area (0-3, 0-2) on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Football Roundup: Fenstermaker, defense key Bulldogs in win at Central Lake