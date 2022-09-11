ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Vote for Clarksville's boys athlete of the week for Sept. 5-10

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago

We're back with another week of high school voting. It's time to vote for Clarksville's boys athlete of the week for Sept. 5-10.

We've got another five high school football players who had impressive games last Friday to kickoff Week 4 of the 2022 TSSAA season.

Clarksville Academy wide receiver Cooper Wallace was named to this week's list along with Northeast running back Kham Athy who had a career night against Rossview last week.

Northwest quarterback Raymond Rodarte makes his first appearance on the athlete of the week poll along with West Creek's Kayden Pace and Clarksville's Davin Garinger.

You can vote now while the poll is open. It will close at 11 a.m. Thursday and the winner will be announced Thursday afternoon. Click on the image below to cast your vote.

