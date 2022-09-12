Yankees, Mets Honor New York First Responders Sunday, 21 years after 9/11

The New York Yankees and New York Mets wore hats supporting the New York City Fire and Police Departments Sunday in their respective games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins. Both teams won and improved their division leads.

Both New York City baseball teams chose to honor the New York City Fire and Police departments Sunday, 21 years after the events of September 11, 2001.

Last season, the New York Mets and New York Yankees played each other on Fox's primetime Saturday night baseball telecast. Players and coaches on both teams wore hats supporting FDNY, NYPD, Port Authority police, Department of Sanitation, and Office of Emergency Management.

The tradition began in 2020, when the Mets and Yankees wore hats supporting first responders in their respective games.

On that day, the Mets blew out the Toronto Blue Jays, 18-1, as Jacob deGrom struck out nine. The Yankees also blew out the Baltimore Orioles twice, sweeping a doubleheader, 10-1 and 6-0.

Sunday, the tradition continued, as both teams coincidentally played teams from Florida.

The New York Yankees concluded a home series at Yankee Stadium Sunday, picking up a 10-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees took two of three from the Rays, improving to 85-56 and securing a 5.5-game lead over Tampa Bay in the American League East division race.

The New York Mets also picked up a win, beating Florida's other team, the Miami Marlins, 9-3, in Miami.

The Mets took two of three from the Marlins, improving to 89-52, and stretching their lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East to 1.5 games .

Several other teams Sunday remembered the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Sunday.

Sadly, the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox lost the life of a former player, as Anthony Varvaro was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to serving at a September 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan .