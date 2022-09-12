Goat Rocks Fire: U.S. Highway 12 Opening, Evacuations Lifting as Red Flag Warning Ends

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Weather Prevents Rapid Growth and New Evacuation Orders for Goat Rocks Fire
The Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County continues to grow just 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood. As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Forest Service reported the fire had grown to 3,212 acres and was 0% contained. Fortunately, calmer weather early this week has kept the fire from prompting further...
Chronicle
‘Not Over Yet’: Goat Rocks Fire Meeting in Packwood Gives Answers for Residents
As the Goat Rocks Fire continues to cast smoke over Packwood, residents expressed fear, thankfulness and curiosity during a meeting Wednesday night at the Packwood Community Hall, where agency representatives presented status updates to at least 115 people. The meeting was also streamed live on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire at 3,096 Acres as Officials Plan Public Meeting in Packwood
The Goat Rocks Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest northeast of Packwood was estimated at 3,096 acres Tuesday as nearly 200 people continued battling the lightning-caused blaze. The fire, which is about 1 and a half miles from Packwood and was sparked Aug. 9, led to evacuations last Friday...
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
Chronicle
Concern Turns to Relief as Better Weather Helps Lift Goat Rocks Fire Evacuations
A wildfire thought to be caused by lightning in the Goat Rocks Wilderness in early August grew tremendously on Friday as a red flag warning — a weather advisory signaling dry, windy conditions that create high fire risk — was issued and over 500 residents were told to evacuate.
visitrainier.com
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
Chronicle
Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response
Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
KXRO.com
74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road
Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
q13fox.com
'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park
SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Sheriff’s Motives at Fire Questioned
I grew up in Fawnskin, California, population 380. It’s a small mountain community similar to Packwood. Fire threats and looming evacuations were a common signal of the end of summer. I remember one year when my single father packed us three kids, a dog, a cat and a rabbit into his single cab work truck and we spent an afternoon trying to get out of the smoke and off the mountain to my grandparents a few hours away. One thing I always appreciated was when things got tough, the community really came together. They made sure a poor family like mine had enough gas to leave and food to get there. Religion didn’t matter, politics didn’t matter — for the time being, we would all just be a community looking out for each other until everyone made it to the other side of the embers. That sense of community was a big driver for returning to my rural roots and ultimately choosing Lewis County to do so back in 2016.
Chronicle
‘Growing Faster Than We Can React’: Goat Rocks Fire Less Than 3 Miles From Packwood
The Goat Rocks Wilderness fire is now 2 and a half miles away from Packwood, Lewis County officials announced just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday. “The fire is growing faster than we can react —it has the potential for spotting,” said Matt Mahe, a member of the U.S. Forest Service's incident command for the fire, in a news release.
Chronicle
Public Asked to Join Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Boy in Yakima
An electronic map in the Yakima County Sheriff's mobile command post shows how thorough a search for a missing 4-year-old boy has been. The map shows the area around Sarg Hubbard Park densely covered with tracks from searchers, and markers indicating volunteers and trained searchers were looking as far north as the Naches River and to Union Gap in the south for Lucian James Munguia, who was reported missing Saturday.
Kalama Fire continues to grow, prompting evacuation orders
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for communities near the Kalama Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents should leave immediately, have been issued for the area spanning from the border of Cowlitz and Lewis counties south to 7550 Road and from the border of Skamania and Cowlitz counties west 5 miles into Cowlitz County.
q13fox.com
About 1,200 people impacted by evacuation orders in Lewis County
Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. About 1,200 residents are impacted by the evacuation orders.
Chronicle
Winlock Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash on I-5 Tuesday Night
A man was injured in a hit-and-run rollover collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Winlock on Tuesday. An unidentified vehicle struck a silver 2008 Chevy Impala from behind while both vehicles were in the left lane, causing the Impala to strike the left barrier and roll near mile post 66, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
KIMA TV
More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima
Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Hiker Finds Body on Walupt Lake Trail Last Month
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a hiker found a body on a trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake near Randle last month. Deputies responded to a report of a deceased male on the 101 trail just after 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chronicle
Lewis County Veterans Resource Fair Planned for the Centralia National Guard Armory
Lewis County veterans are invited to learn more about services available to them at an upcoming Lewis County resource fair. The Veterans Stand Down fair is a resource event that will be held at the Centralia National Guard Armory, 309 Byrd St., in Centralia, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Tukwila police looking for ‘Hulk’ after he lifts fallen light pole off car
An incident in Tukwila has police looking for a person they’re referring to as “Hulk,” according to the Tukwila Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a light pole in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. The...
