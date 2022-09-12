TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be able to better serve community members after a generous donation from Darden Restaurants. Ten Feeding America food banks across the country will receive a 26-foot refrigerated vehicle, capable of transporting 12,000 pounds of a food at a time. Each food bank will also receive $52,000 to use for food and other needs.

TULSA, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO