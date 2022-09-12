Read full article on original website
Rogers County Fair celebrates 108th year in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fair season is here, and it all starts Thursday with the Rogers County Fair at the Claremore Expo Center. From lawn games to a petting zoo, a horse show, food trucks, and live entertainment, this family-friendly event has something for all ages. Starting today through...
A New Leaf hosts grand opening of Retail Garden Center in Owasso
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is hosting a grand opening of it's new Retail Garden Center in Owasso on Thursday. A variety of plants will be available, including succulents, houseplants and seasonal plants. “The Garden Center supports A New Leaf’s programs that provide resources to people with...
Tulsa Community College pinwheel display helps bring awareness to Alzheimer's disease
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pinwheels dotted the lawn of Tulsa Community College on Wednesday, raising awareness for Alzheimer's disease. "There's 178 flowers out there, each one represents 100 people; 1,780 people in Oklahoma die every year from dementia in Oklahoma," said Dr. Laura Garrett, assistant professor at TCC. And...
Local food bank receives refrigerated truck and $52,000 donation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be able to better serve community members after a generous donation from Darden Restaurants. Ten Feeding America food banks across the country will receive a 26-foot refrigerated vehicle, capable of transporting 12,000 pounds of a food at a time. Each food bank will also receive $52,000 to use for food and other needs.
Tulsa Hex House holding open auditions ahead of Halloween season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Hex House is holding open auditions Tuesday ahead of its 2022 Halloween season. The auditions are for cast members within the haunted house. According to the Hex House Facebook page, it's ranked among the top 15 scariest haunted houses in America. Open auditions...
Oral Roberts University holds ribbon cutting for brand new Welcome Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oral Roberts University held a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of its brand new Welcome Center on September 14. The Welcome Center can be located at the University's west entrance. It will act as ORU's "front door" and welcome visitors, arrange tours, and learn about...
City of Tulsa prepares for another excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Investigation Committee announced Tuesday that it's preparing for another round of excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for mass graves from the Tulsa Race Massacre. There is no set date yet, but the City of Tulsa says it hopes to start...
Tulsa SPCA partners with 'Reservation Dogs' crew to help animals in Okmulgee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA partnered with "Reservation Dogs" crew members to help animals in the town of Okmulgee last weekend. The teams provided 211 hours of free animal care for 116 animals, that included spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, heartworm testing, flea/tick/heartworm prevention medications, and grooming services like nail trims and hair cuts.
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
HB 1775, book banning a hot topic at Stillwater Public Schools meeting
STILLWATER (KOKH) - The conversation about race issues and book banning continued in Stillwater on September 13. Fox 25 listened in on Stillwater Public Schools' board meeting this evening. About four people signed up to speak to the board. Each of them spoke out against book banning, and how important...
More arrested in Center of the Universe shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police made two more arrests in the July homicide at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa. On July 17, police were called to the scene and found several parties involved and numerous rounds fired from different weapons. The following day police identified...
Public pushes for police oversight at Tulsa City Council
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "No justice, no peace!" At the rally outside Tulsa City Hall before the council meeting... "We’re still here at ground zero, nothing has been done," said Dr. Tiffany Crutcher. Time has given new perspective in the push for public oversight of the police department.
City of Tulsa to foot $100k PGA Championship security bill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council voted Wednesday night to foot a $100,000 security bill for June’s PGA Championship. Some Tulsans are questioning why this expense falls to taxpayers. The final vote tally was 6-2 in favor of the measure. One city councilor told NewsChannel 8...
One-of-a-kind mental health treatment center opens in Bartlesville
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Brief Stay Therapeutic home is the first mental health program of its kind. The concept behind the program is to include family members on a patient’s road to recovery with no cost to the family. “Historically, I’ve worked in inpatient treatment and the...
TU football supporting Tulsa fire and police departments in friendly competition
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa will be celebrating the City of Tulsa's 918 Day at this Saturday's football game. Fans have the option to support either the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolent Fund or the Tulsa Police Department Foundations with the purchase of a game ticket. In order...
Tulsa City Council approves $100,000 in tax dollars for PGA Championship
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council voted to spend $100,000 to help pay for security at this summer's PGA Championship at Southern Hills. The vote was 6-2 in favor. Some councilors said the burden shouldn't fall on taxpayers likening it to corporate welfare. Others said, in the...
Greenwood Rising, Red Cross holding blood drive for Sickle Cell Awareness Month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross and Greenwood Rising are partnering for a blood drive in recognition of Sickle Cell Awareness Month. The deadly disease disproportionately affects people of African descent. Sickle cell patients require thousands of blood transfusions throughout their lives. Transfusions work best when the...
3 Charles Page students dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in Sand Springs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three Charles Page High School students are dead and two were hospitalized after a single car collision Thursday afternoon, according to Sand Springs police. The crash occurred when the vehicle with five occupants left the road and struck a tree near Colony Drive and Park...
AT&T offering $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T is offering a $5,000 reward for information that results in a conviction on a recent string of copper cable thefts in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure, and could potentially inhibit equipment to work properly in some community areas.
Should Tulsa taxpayers help pay for PGA security?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a $100,000 question: Should the City of Tulsa help pay for the cost of security from the PGA Championship this summer?. City councilors will be voting on that issue Wednesday night. "They don’t deserve it, it's a country club, the PGA is very well...
