Read full article on original website
Related
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Allen Robinson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 2 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
NFL・
Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2
Alvin Kamara is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 2 of the fantasy football season. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads his Top 30 weekly rankings.
NFL・
Comments / 0