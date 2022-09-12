ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

City
Brockport, NY
Brockport, NY
Government
Upcoming Writers Forums This Fall

The Writers Forum is back this year, and SUNY Brockport has five established writers presenting throughout the rest of the fall semester. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in the Liberal Arts Building- McCue Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Camille Guthrie, the author behind four books of poetry: “Diamonds,” “Articulated Liar: Poems for...
BROCKPORT, NY
How the Rape Crisis Service of Yates County began 40 years ago

YATES COUNTY — The origins of the Rape Crisis Service of Yates County begin with an unsolved sexual assault of a 10-year-old child on April 29, 1981 in the Town of Middlesex. "The parents were involved in seeking victim services, which did not exist at the time. This became the catalyst regarding victim services being developed in Yates County," recalls Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility

Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
BATAVIA, NY
Believe it or Not! Massive NY Halloween Display Recognized by Ripley’s

Believe it or not! A massive Halloween display in New York has made it's way into Ripley's Believe It or Not. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. A pair of Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships sat on a lawn in Rochester, New York. It was so massive it caught the attention of Ripley's Believe it or Not. "The funny thing is I didn't see that message for 26 weeks," said creator Tony DeMatteo. "I finally got back to them and they wanted to put my display in their book."
ROCHESTER, NY
Security guard assists with arrest in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) —A security guard in Irondequoit made sure police were able to catch a predicate felon that was trying to steal from a store—even after he was forced to defend himself. Police say Manuel Davila pointed a knife at a cashier to steal three packs of...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?

People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
ROCHESTER, NY
Dr. Baden: Cathy Krauseneck died before 6 a.m.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Michael Baden, world renowned medical examiner and forensic pathologist took the stand on Wednesday for the Krauseneck trial. Baden has assisted in many high profile cases for decades: including the Attica prison riots, OJ Simpson case, George Floyd death, Jeffrey Epstein death and more. Why was he in Rochester today? Baden […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail

PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Crash on Inner Loop leaves motorcyclist dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a fatal crash on the inner loop Wednesday morning. State Police said that shortly after 1 a.m. a motorcyclist, traveling eastbound near the St. Paul Boulevard exit crashed into a guide rail. The operator was thrown from the bike, and pronounced dead at the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
ROCHESTER, NY
Penfield Public Library resumes normal operations following evacuation due to concerning phone messages

PENFIELD, N.Y., September 14, 2022 - This morning, concerning phone messages directed at the Penfield Public Library were received by the Town of Penfield. Upon learning of the messages, the Town of Penfield immediately notified the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The facility which houses Penfield Public Library, Penfield Community Center/Penfield Recreation Department, and Penfield Town Courts at 1985 Baird Road was evacuated and subsequently searched by Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies.
PENFIELD, NY

