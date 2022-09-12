Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
13 WHAM
Penfield school's policy to 'discontinue enrollment' of LGBTQ students sparks backlash
Penfield, N.Y. — A local private school is facing backlash from some parents over changes to its student handbook. The new policy from the Charles Finney School says it reserves the right to discontinue enrollment of LGBTQ students. Heidi Buckler enrolled her daughter at Finney, a Christian school in...
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
WATCH LIVE: RPD explains lockdown at Rochester General Hospital
Captain Tauriello added that those who have a scheduled appointment at the hospital are still welcome to enter.
Bomb squad called to East Rochester, suicidal male linked to RGH lockdown
Law enforcement discovered and neutralized a trip wire attached to a firearm pointed at the front door of the East Rochester residence on DePaul Street.
thestylus.org
Upcoming Writers Forums This Fall
The Writers Forum is back this year, and SUNY Brockport has five established writers presenting throughout the rest of the fall semester. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in the Liberal Arts Building- McCue Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Camille Guthrie, the author behind four books of poetry: “Diamonds,” “Articulated Liar: Poems for...
WHEC TV-10
Police speaks after potential social media threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police lieutenant Greg Bello and Rochester Regional’s Chief Medical Officer will speak at 10:30 a.m. after a potential threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital. You can watch it live here. RPD said that someone made a potential threat against Rochester General Hospital on...
chronicle-express.com
How the Rape Crisis Service of Yates County began 40 years ago
YATES COUNTY — The origins of the Rape Crisis Service of Yates County begin with an unsolved sexual assault of a 10-year-old child on April 29, 1981 in the Town of Middlesex. "The parents were involved in seeking victim services, which did not exist at the time. This became the catalyst regarding victim services being developed in Yates County," recalls Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike.
wutv29.com
Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility
Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
'It's the least we could do.' They climbed to remember at Canandaigua Academy
CANANDAIGUA — Storm Copella carried about 30 pounds of extra weight as she lifted one foot after another up the rain-dampened bleacher stairs at Braves Field at Canandaigua Academy. Her firefighting gear — the senior is a junior firefighter with the Cheshire Fire Department — served as a reminder...
Artist Row returns for its 18th year at Rochester Public Market
All proceeds from this year's fair go towards the Friends of the Rochester Public Market
Believe it or Not! Massive NY Halloween Display Recognized by Ripley’s
Believe it or not! A massive Halloween display in New York has made it's way into Ripley's Believe It or Not. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. A pair of Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships sat on a lawn in Rochester, New York. It was so massive it caught the attention of Ripley's Believe it or Not. "The funny thing is I didn't see that message for 26 weeks," said creator Tony DeMatteo. "I finally got back to them and they wanted to put my display in their book."
WHEC TV-10
Security guard assists with arrest in Irondequoit
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) —A security guard in Irondequoit made sure police were able to catch a predicate felon that was trying to steal from a store—even after he was forced to defend himself. Police say Manuel Davila pointed a knife at a cashier to steal three packs of...
earnthenecklace.com
Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?
People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
Dr. Baden: Cathy Krauseneck died before 6 a.m.
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Michael Baden, world renowned medical examiner and forensic pathologist took the stand on Wednesday for the Krauseneck trial. Baden has assisted in many high profile cases for decades: including the Attica prison riots, OJ Simpson case, George Floyd death, Jeffrey Epstein death and more. Why was he in Rochester today? Baden […]
chronicle-express.com
Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail
PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
Police investigation underway on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester
The roadway is taped off as authorities and police vehicles are in the area. No official information has been released regarding the shutdown.
WHEC TV-10
Crash on Inner Loop leaves motorcyclist dead
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a fatal crash on the inner loop Wednesday morning. State Police said that shortly after 1 a.m. a motorcyclist, traveling eastbound near the St. Paul Boulevard exit crashed into a guide rail. The operator was thrown from the bike, and pronounced dead at the...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
Rochester man shot and killed in broad daylight on N. Clinton Ave.
If killings from gun violence continue at the current rate, Rochester will be on pace for its deadliest year in history.
penfield.org
Penfield Public Library resumes normal operations following evacuation due to concerning phone messages
PENFIELD, N.Y., September 14, 2022 - This morning, concerning phone messages directed at the Penfield Public Library were received by the Town of Penfield. Upon learning of the messages, the Town of Penfield immediately notified the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The facility which houses Penfield Public Library, Penfield Community Center/Penfield Recreation Department, and Penfield Town Courts at 1985 Baird Road was evacuated and subsequently searched by Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies.
