ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 12

Terry G
3d ago

College kids that are to lazy to pay their loan back, are also to lazy to vote. But people that paid back loans are not to lazy to vote against this crap.

Reply
3
Michael Potter
3d ago

it works like everything else he touches. it punishes citizens that haven't done anything wrong, a rewards the people that don't take any personal responsibility for ther own actions.

Reply(1)
3
Carol Fletcher Duskin
3d ago

You bet it will affect mid term turn out. People are very upset that we are ending up paying for someone else’s debt. That’s not the way it supposed to be. Had I known it was going to be forgiven, Maybe I would’ve gone to college even at 74!

Reply
3
Related
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Grassley
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Economy#Election State#Student Loan Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#Democratic#University Democrats#Ui#The Daily Iowan#Republicans
The Independent

Republicans use Pelosi’s own words against her as they urge her to press Biden on student debt

A group of House Republicans sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to press President Joe Biden on his student debt forgiveness plan, citing her own words about the president’s authority. Representative Jody Hice of Georgia led a group of 93 other House Republicans asking her to press the president on his plan. Mr Biden announced his policy last week, which would forgive $10,000 worth of debt for individuals earning up to $125,000 a year, while Pell Grant recipients could receive $20,000 in debt cancellation. But GOP figures including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
POLITICS
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy