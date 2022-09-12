Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions restructure contract with Michael Brockers
According to a report from Field Yates, the Detroit Lions have restructured the contract of DT Michael Brockers. Yates is reporting that the Lions have converted $4 million of Brockers’ salary into a bonus of $2 million. By restructuring this contract, the Lions have added $2 million in cap...
