This oceanfront mansion in Florida is quite the catch. Located in the exclusive Old Cutler Bay community, the highly coveted waterfront estate belongs to none other than Yankees legend Jorge Posada and his wife, Laura. The five-time All-Star was said to have purchased the house in 2010 for $6.25 million, just two years before he retired in 2012, as reported by Mansion Global. Angel Nicolas of The Nicolas Group at Compass has now listed the Coral Gables abode for $19.9 million.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO