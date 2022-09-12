ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Drag performer, 25, dies mid-performance at Philadelphia bar

A Philadelphia drag performer beloved by the local LGBTQ community died Monday night during a performance at a popular gay bar. Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar, in the heart of Philadelphia's Gayborhood, when she collapsed on stage, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland said. "Today we...
Nationals give heartwarming gift to girl who had ball stolen

Last week, a viral video made waves in the Major League Baseball world, showing a grown man stepping in front of a young girl at a Washington Nationals game to snag a ball thrown to her by Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses. The girl didn’t get the ball at the time, but the Nationals made sure she has one now.
Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Is Selling His Waterfront Florida Mansion for $20 Million

This oceanfront mansion in Florida is quite the catch. Located in the exclusive Old Cutler Bay community, the highly coveted waterfront estate belongs to none other than Yankees legend Jorge Posada and his wife, Laura. The five-time All-Star was said to have purchased the house in 2010 for $6.25 million, just two years before he retired in 2012, as reported by Mansion Global. Angel Nicolas of The Nicolas Group at Compass has now listed the Coral Gables abode for $19.9 million.
