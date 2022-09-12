Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Drag performer, 25, dies mid-performance at Philadelphia bar
A Philadelphia drag performer beloved by the local LGBTQ community died Monday night during a performance at a popular gay bar. Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar, in the heart of Philadelphia's Gayborhood, when she collapsed on stage, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland said. "Today we...
thecomeback.com
Nationals give heartwarming gift to girl who had ball stolen
Last week, a viral video made waves in the Major League Baseball world, showing a grown man stepping in front of a young girl at a Washington Nationals game to snag a ball thrown to her by Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses. The girl didn’t get the ball at the time, but the Nationals made sure she has one now.
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
TODAY.com
After adult snatches baseball from girl in stands, Washington Nationals respond
The Washington Nationals baseball team is cheering up a 10-year-old girl whose moment of glory — catching a baseball thrown by right-fielder Joey Meneses — was thwarted by an aggressive fan. "Grown man steals baseball from little girl," Virginia mom Gina Hilliard tweeted on Sept. 1, sharing a...
Dodgers News: Diamondbacks Still Call in the Cops on LA's Celebration
The team in Arizona might need to take a cue from Craig Kimbr-Elsa and "Let it Go."
Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Is Selling His Waterfront Florida Mansion for $20 Million
This oceanfront mansion in Florida is quite the catch. Located in the exclusive Old Cutler Bay community, the highly coveted waterfront estate belongs to none other than Yankees legend Jorge Posada and his wife, Laura. The five-time All-Star was said to have purchased the house in 2010 for $6.25 million, just two years before he retired in 2012, as reported by Mansion Global. Angel Nicolas of The Nicolas Group at Compass has now listed the Coral Gables abode for $19.9 million.
A former Boston banker was charged with raping 2 women and 2 girls at knifepoint nearly 2 decades ago
A former Boston banker was accused of being a serial rapist who held most of his victims at knifepoint, including 13-year-old and 14-year-old girls, and stabbed three of them, authorities said Tuesday. Ivan Cheung, 42, was charged with multiple counts of aggravated rape, rape of a child and other crimes...
MLB honors Roberto Clemente during Hispanic Heritage Month
Major League Baseball is celebrating Roberto Clemente Day as a part of Hispanic Heritage Month. NBC News’ Tom Llamas has the story on how Clemente’s legacy is being honored as the first Latino Hall of Famer. Sept. 16, 2022.
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
