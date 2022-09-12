ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

freightwaves.com

Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike

The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

2 women rescued from sinking car in Cherry Creek Reservoir

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Two women were rescued by sheriff's deputies after they mistakenly drove down a Cherry Creek Reservoir boat ramp, sinking their car into the water. A 911 call came into the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) at around 11 p.m. Saturday from the women inside the submerged car, the sheriff's office said.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in Evergreen (Best Places & Areas in 2022)

Evergreen is one of Colorado’s best mountain towns and makes for a great getaway from Denver and other nearby cities. From outdoor recreation to downtown dining, shopping, and more, there are plenty of things to do in Evergreen to fill a weekend’s itinerary. I’m a Colorado local and...
EVERGREEN, CO
9NEWS

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

2 men climb from wreckage after plane crashes into pond

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two men climbed from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a pond near the Anthem Ranch Subdivision in Broomfield, North Metro Fire Rescue (NMFR) said. The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis/pickleball courts. That...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Arvada officer killed on duty while responding to family disturbance

A police officer in Arvada has been killed; 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff was shot and killed by a suspect while he was on duty and responding to a disturbance on 51st Avenue. A male suspect and a woman were was also shot, and the suspect is in police custody."This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten," Arvada Chief Link Strate said during a press conference. According to the Arvada Police Department press release, early on Sunday, police responded to what was...
iheart.com

Here's The Best College In Colorado

When it comes to picking a college, there are a lot of things to take into account. Proximity to home, tuition costs, degree programs, extracurricular activities, housing, and much more. That's why U.S. News & World Report released the best public colleges and universities in every state, including Colorado:. "Most...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado’s I-70 Floyd Hill Project awarded $100 million in federal grant

A federal grant program awarded Colorado $100 million to fund infrastructure improvements to the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the award Friday from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program. The funds will go to the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which plans to address traffic and safety issues along the road from Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
