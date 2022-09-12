ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Suspect accused of killing 8-year-old California girl arrested after manhunt

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTNJI_0hrStYgc00

The suspect accused of killing an 8-year-old Hayward, California, girl earlier this year was caught by police on Saturday, California officials said.

Dhante Jackson, 33, was arrested in Newark, California, after being on the run for six months, after allegedly killing Sophia Mason, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"The pain of losing a child is unimaginable -- especially when that child was a victim of abuse. We grieve with Sophia's family and loved ones, and acknowledge that she should be here with us now -- playing, learning and growing up," Bonta said in a statement .

Mother who lost son in Columbus police raid says he 'had the biggest heart'

Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and with willfully harming or injuring a child, arrest records show.

According to Bonta, Sophia's body was found in Jackson's home on March 11 during an investigation by the Merced and Hayward Police departments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7fyH_0hrStYgc00
ayward Police Department via AP - PHOTO: Samantha Johnson, of Hayward, Calif., is seen in an undated photo provided by the Merced Police Department.

On March 12, while in custody on child abuse charges from 2021, Samantha Johnson, Sophia's mother, told investigators about the alleged abuse Sophia faced that led to her death, including living in a shed in Jackson's yard and sexual and physical abuse, Bonta said in the statement.

The Merced's district attorney charged Johnson, 30, with child abuse and first-degree murder in March.

Law enforcement officials also arrested and charged three people for allegedly helping Jackson avoid arrest by providing shelter and financial support, Merced PD said.

Comments / 4

Related
KRON4 News

4 shot in Oakland Tuesday night, police investigating

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News. When […]
OAKLAND, CA
TheDailyBeast

Little Girl’s Body Lay in a Bathtub for a Month Before She Was Found

An 8-year-old girl was lying dead in a bathtub for over a month before authorities found her body, it has been revealed.Police released “gruesome details” over the “brutal and senseless murder” of Sophia Mason after the man suspected of the crime, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, was arrested after six months on the run.The “gruesome discovery of Sophia Mason’s lifeless body” happened on March 11 in Jackson’s home in Merced, California, more than a month after she was initially listed as missing, but relatives told cops they had not been in contact with the girl since December.Mason’s mother and Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha...
MERCED, CA
CBS San Francisco

Human remains found in San Bruno those of missing woman Lorie Esposito

SAN BRUNO -- The remains of a woman found in San Bruno last month have been positively identified as those of Lorie Esposito, a San Bruno woman missing since 2019.In a press statement Tuesday, San Bruno police said the utility crew discovered the remains crew on August 29 in a wooded area next to the Shelter Creek apartment complex where she lived on the 700 block of Shelter Creek Lane.The county coroner's office later made the determination that the remains were those of Esposito. The 61-year-old was reported missing in December of 2019. The cause of death has not yet been determined and remained under investigation by the coroner's office and the police department. No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.Anyone with any information related to this investigation is urged to contact the police department at (650) 616-7100 or email to sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. 
SAN BRUNO, CA
Law & Crime

Sheriff’s Deputy in Love Triangle Executed Married Wife and Husband in Their Home While Family Watched: Authorities

A California sheriff’s deputy was arraigned Friday in connection with the execution-style shooting deaths of a married couple. Devin Williams Jr., 24, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, stands accused of two charges of murder, intentional discharge of a firearm causing death, and two “special circumstance” forms of murder (namely, a multiple murder and a murder to avoid arrest). That’s according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Hayward, CA
City
Newark, CA
Hayward, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Carlos mourns woman killed in beheading; community fund established

SAN CARLOS – The community of San Carlos is in mourning and a fund has been established following Thursday's beheading attack that killed a young mother."Yesterday, our community was shocked by the tragic murder of a young mother in our community," Mayor Sara McDowell and the city council said in a joint statement Friday. "Thanks to the quick reaction by neighbors calling 911, San Carlos Deputies were able to quickly respond and immediately take a suspect into custody."According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50...
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS Sacramento

51-year-old man killed in Saturday evening shooting at Stockton motel

STOCKTON — There is no suspect information in a fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Stockton at a motel Saturday evening.Just after 5:30 p.m., Stockton Police responded to the motel in the 1300 block of South Wilson Way where they located the man inside a motel room who had been shot.The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.At this time, there is no motive or releasable suspect information.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose Police investigating Friday shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating an apparent shooting that occurred Friday. On Friday at around 2 p.m., the San Jose Police Department responded to Valley Medical Center after a shooting victim arrived at the emergency room. The victim was identified as a man with an injury that was life […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Murder suspect arrested for San Carlos woman's reported beheading

SAN CARLOS -- A young mother was beheaded in an attack with a "stabbing instrument" outside her home in San Carlos Thursday morning and a suspect who was in a relationship with her has been arrested.According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene."The deputies that first arrived on the scene were a little beset by the scene," Lt. Eamonn Allen of the sheriff's office said....
SAN CARLOS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Samantha Johnson
KRON4 News

Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

California officer who won sheriff's deputy of the year arrested in illegal firearms case

A California sheriff's deputy who was honored as the department's top officer for two consecutive years has been arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked deputy sheriff Matthew Buckley, 41, into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, filing a false report and possession of a controlled substance.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Murder#Violent Crime#Merced#Hayward Police
CBS San Francisco

South Bay serial killer who murdered 13 dies in Stockton hospital

STOCKTON -- A convicted serial killer died of natural causes at age 75 in state prison on Thursday evening.Herbert Mullin, who confessed to killing 13 people during a four-month period in 1972 and 1973, was being housed in the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office will investigate the exact cause of Mullin's death, CDCR officials said.Mullin was admitted to the state prison from Santa Cruz County in September 1973, following two concurrent life-with-possibility-of-parole sentences for first-degree murders and eight concurrent five years-to-life sentences for second-degree...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC News

ABC News

828K+
Followers
177K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy