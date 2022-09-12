Read full article on original website
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?
It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
Tom Brady hints at retirement as Gisele Bündchen says she has 'concerns' about him playing
Tom Brady remarked on his latest podcast appearance that he is "close to the end" of his NFL career as he continued to hint at his retirement.
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Gisele reportedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum 'if he wants to stay married'
A new report by PEOPLE has shed additional light on the apparently rocky situation between the seven-time Super Bowl winner and his supermodel bride.
Ex-NFL Quarterback Believes He's 'Motherf----r' Tom Brady Referenced
While on an episode of HBO's The Shop in 2021, Tom Brady made an interesting comment about a team passing up on him in free agency. Brady made headlines because he referred to an unnamed quarterback as a "motherf---er." Fans around the league were desperate to find out who he was talking about.
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff
Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
New report gives update on Tom Brady, Gisele relationship
A new report published on Monday provided an update on the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele. Brady’s personal life has been a topic of serious speculation ever since the Tampa Bay quarterback took an 11-day absence from training camp for “personal reasons.” Brady recently responded to a funny rumor about his absence. But the less-humorous belief is that Brady needed some personal time to manage his relationship with his wife and family.
Colin Cowherd Predicts Legendary Football Coach Will Retire
In a recent appearance on "Slow News Day," Colin Cowherd unleashed a somewhat hot take. He thinks New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be coaching the team in 2023. That's right. Cowherd thinks the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL right now won't be back next season.
Jerry Jones Sends Message to Dallas Cowboys Fans Slamming the Team
Dallas Cowboys fans need all of the talking off the ledge talk they can get. Amid their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dak Prescott’s right thumb injury that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks, many have already declared that the season is over. Team owner Jerry Jones is not one of them.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team
NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
Carrie Underwood Marks the Return of Football Season With 10th ‘Sunday Night Football’ Open [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is officially back as the face and voice of NBC's Sunday Night Football this week, returning as the show's weekly opener for the 10th consecutive season. A new performance clip, which aired on Sunday (Sept. 11), features Underwood singing the theme, "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," which is adapted from rock legend Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself for Loving You."
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL Fans React To Hearing Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Calling Monday Night Football
ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football” experienced a rebirth during the Week 1 telecast of the Seattle… The post NFL Fans React To Hearing Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Calling Monday Night Football appeared first on Outsider.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gross Fan Video Going Viral
Over the weekend, there were millions of fans who watched their favorite NFL teams take the field for the first time during the 2022 season. Some of those fans partook in an alcoholic beverage - or several. One of those fans was at Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh Steelers Release Major Update on T.J. Watt’s Injury Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed star linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve after he tore a pectoral muscle in the team’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He will miss a minimum of four games during the NFL season. While the Steelers will be without the...
Mike Martz Not Impressed With Two Second-Year Quarterbacks
The Super Bowl winning coach doesn’t get the hype around the two young quarterbacks after their performances on Sunday.
