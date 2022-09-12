This past weekend, Sept. 9-11, Georgia Tech athletics welcomed back letterwinners and coaches to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. On Friday night, in conjunction with the Georgia Tech library and adidas, Georgia Tech athletics hosted an all-female panel featuring Bernadette McGlade (women’s basketball), Monique Mead (volleyball), Kristi Miller-North (women’s tennis), Jenny Lentz Moore (track and field, swimming and diving), Aileen Morales (softball) and Dianna Shelander (swimming and diving) to share the impact of Title IX on their lives. Moderated by Lentz Moore, the six panelists shared memories and stories from their Georgia Tech days and professional careers. The panelists were then recognized on field during Georgia Tech football’s home opener vs. Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 10.

