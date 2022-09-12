Read full article on original website
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Travel to North Alabama Showcase
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech cross country teams will travel to Huntsville, Ala. to compete in their second meet of the season at the North Alabama Showcase on Friday, Sept. 16. Competition will begin at 8:30 a.m. (EST) with the men’s 8K race and the women’s 5K race will follow, with a scheduled start time of 9:15 a.m. (EST).
ramblinwreck.com
Swim-Dive Opens Season with Intrasquad Scrimmage
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving will open the 2022-23 season with an Intrasquad Scrimmage on Sept. 16-17 at McAuley Aquatic Center. The scrimmage will begin on Friday at 2:00 pm and then continue Saturday at 7:00 a.m. Before they host their first opponent in October, the...
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech’s Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced
THE FLATS – For the second straight year, Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team will tip off its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule against North Carolina, visiting the 2022 national runner-up Tar Heels on Dec. 10 at the Dean Smith Center. It is the first of three conference games the Yellow Jackets will play in December, the other two against Clemson and Virginia at home around the holiday break.
ramblinwreck.com
ACC Releases Women’s Basketball Schedule
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will open its 2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a pair of road games in December as the conference office announced the entire ACC schedule for all teams on Wednesday. Tip times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech Readies for No. 20/17 Ole Miss
Saturday, Sept. 17 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium. Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM | SiriusXM 121 or 194* / SiriusXM app 956 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn.
ramblinwreck.com
GALLERY: Title IX Celebration Weekend
This past weekend, Sept. 9-11, Georgia Tech athletics welcomed back letterwinners and coaches to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. On Friday night, in conjunction with the Georgia Tech library and adidas, Georgia Tech athletics hosted an all-female panel featuring Bernadette McGlade (women’s basketball), Monique Mead (volleyball), Kristi Miller-North (women’s tennis), Jenny Lentz Moore (track and field, swimming and diving), Aileen Morales (softball) and Dianna Shelander (swimming and diving) to share the impact of Title IX on their lives. Moderated by Lentz Moore, the six panelists shared memories and stories from their Georgia Tech days and professional careers. The panelists were then recognized on field during Georgia Tech football’s home opener vs. Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 10.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Set to Participate in Atlanta's 10th Annual Swim Across America Event
THE FLATS – For the fourth-consecutive year, Georgia Tech swimming and diving will support charitable causes in the Atlanta community by participating in the annual Swim Across America event at Lake Lanier Olympic Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The 10th annual Atlanta Open Water Swim was established in 2013...
