ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEnq3_0hrSss6p00

ATLANTA — FBI officials said that a 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days, according to WSB-TV.

Emma Linek was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.

“17-Year-old Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Emma walked into a local police department late this afternoon and has been reunited with her father,” the FBI said Sunday afternoon. “FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public in spreading her picture and for all the information & tips.”

Linek, who also goes by Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 6.

FBI agents said she was last seen leaving Hartsfield’s North Daily Parking with an unknown man at about 10 a.m.

According to WSB, agents said Linek was endangered and in need of medication. Assistant special agent in charge Christopher Macrae said Linek was clinically diagnosed with autism but fully functioning.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Atlanta Police#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Wsb Tv#North Daily Parking#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Officials: Florida man arrested after alleged involvement in a road-rage shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been identified and arrested by officials after he allegedly shot at a vehicle multiple times during a road-rage incident. According to a news release from Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Thursday when a woman who was driving southbound on the SR 415 was approached from behind by a car that was driving erratically with no headlights on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WHIO Dayton

What’s next for Ohio’s abortion block?

MIAMI VALLEY — Surgical and medical abortions will start again next week at a Kettering abortion clinic. This is because of a court order that temporarily blocked Ohio’s abortion ban. ACLU Ohio is representing the Women’s Med Center in Kettering and every other abortion provider in the state....
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?

DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Moonshine reality TV star facing charges for active still

FLOMATON, Ala. — An Alabama man known to reality TV viewers as a moonshine manufacturer was arrested Monday night on alcohol-related charges. Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48, is charged with distillation, or manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages. He also faces a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages, WEAR-TV reported.
CARBON HILL, AL
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: States scramble as US abortion landscape shifts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Almost three months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the landscape of abortion access is still shifting significantly in some states, sometimes very quickly. Changing restrictions and litigation in neighboring Indiana and Ohio this week illustrate the whiplash for providers and patients navigating...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU — (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Hawaii have announced bribery and public corruption charges against a Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official. Court documents unsealed Thursday accuse Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies, of bribing Stewart Olani Stant, who was a wastewater manager and then director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management.
HAWAII STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ex-Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being...
RENO, NV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
126K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy