USS Boise crew visits with Boise students

BOISE, Idaho — USS Boise crew members are visiting with students across Boise Wednesday and Friday. The USS Boise is a nuclear-powered submarine. It is the second ship in U.S. Navy history to be named for Boise, Idaho. The first USS Boise was a light cruiser that saw extensive service during World War II before being decommissioned in 1946.
Boise firefighters featured in calendar for fundraiser

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are best known for saving lives and putting out fires, but this time of year, Boise firefighters also draw some attention for their modeling. Each year, Boise firefighters sell calendars to raise money for the Community Assistance Fund. The calendars feature local firefighters -- male and female -- who work out of stations across Boise.
Boise Pride Festival wraps up, but not without controversy

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Pride Festival ended Sunday evening with both supporters of the LGBTQ+ community and protesters in attendance. Thousands and thousands of Idahoans showed up over the course of the three-day event. The festival was founded in 1989. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said she is proud...
Micron breaks ground for new Boise fab

BOISE, Idaho — Micron broke ground on Monday for their new memory fab in Boise, attended by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm. The facility will be the first new memory-manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in...
