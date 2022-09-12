Read full article on original website
Caldwell City Council expected to sign resolution supporting passenger train service
BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell City Council on Thursday evening will consider a resolution to support restoration of Amtrak passenger rail service through southwestern Idaho, similar to the stance Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has taken on the issue. Resolution No. 315-22 supports the restoration of the Pioneer Line, which...
Middleton junior cowboy bucking health crisis
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Tripp Odiaga is a rodeo star in the making. “He’s a very spunky, energetic little cowboy,” Tripp’s mother Shyann Wilson said. But now, the nine-year-old cowboy is bucking a big health scare. Wilson said Tripp got sick on Labor Day. “We thought maybe...
USS Boise crew visits with Boise students
BOISE, Idaho — USS Boise crew members are visiting with students across Boise Wednesday and Friday. The USS Boise is a nuclear-powered submarine. It is the second ship in U.S. Navy history to be named for Boise, Idaho. The first USS Boise was a light cruiser that saw extensive service during World War II before being decommissioned in 1946.
Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho plane crash
BOISE, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported. The couple was flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., amid several cross-county flights at the time of the crash. The names of the two victims have not been released.
Idaho Diaper Bank hosts event to increase diaper supplies for families in need
IDAHO, USA — Idaho Diaper Bank (IDB) has an upcoming event to fill their warehouse with diapers for families in need. IDB said that their inventory is currently critically low and that diaper prices have increased as much as 20% causing hardship for families. According to IDB, a common...
Jackson's employees build bikes at annual leadership summit at ExtraMile Arena
BOISE, Idaho — The annual Jacksons leadership summit is underway at ExtraMile Arena, with employees building bikes for local nonprofit organizations. Around 400 Jacksons employees are gathering at the summit to improve their leadership skills while also building bikes to contribute to and help the community. "It's important to...
Boise Mayor collecting support for passenger train service to Salt Lake City
BOISE, Idaho — It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle to Salt Lake City route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We're...
Boise nonprofit seeks to create all-age concert venue
BOISE, Idaho — Music fills the heart of many musicians and music lovers in Boise. "You see everyone connecting to it. Whether they are just listening to music or they're connecting emotionally. That's so powerful. There is nothing like it," said Ane Lete, a local musician. Lete said she...
Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger locations are closer to reality
BOISE, Idaho — No grand openings are scheduled yet, but those wondering if In-N-Out Burger will ever set up shop in Idaho have a little reassurance. Plans for locations in Boise and Meridian are still moving forward. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional use...
Two Boise Pools listed in National Register of Historic Places
BOISE, Idaho — If you have ever gone swimming at the Lowell or South pools in Boise, you can now say you have been swimming in a piece of history. The two pools were listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) this month. They were built in...
Boise firefighters featured in calendar for fundraiser
BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are best known for saving lives and putting out fires, but this time of year, Boise firefighters also draw some attention for their modeling. Each year, Boise firefighters sell calendars to raise money for the Community Assistance Fund. The calendars feature local firefighters -- male and female -- who work out of stations across Boise.
Court records: Horseshoe Bend city councilman accused of grand theft for stealing money from fire district
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — In the spring, KTVB reported that the Horseshoe Bend Fire Protection District announced a member was let go for allegedly using district money for personal use. We uncovered who that person is. KTVB obtained court documents showing Curtis Corvinus allegedly stole thousands of dollars from...
Payette woman participates in Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Winner event
BOISE, Idaho — A Payette woman will be spinning for a chance to win up to $100,000, as part of Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Winner event at the Boise Towne Square Mall, Wednesday afternoon. Melissa Gorham works as a non-emergency medical transport driver in Payette; she is also the...
New Caldwell corn maze offers family fun on Chicken Dinner Road
BOISE, Idaho — Fall is right around the corner and fall weather will soon be settling into Idaho. Along with raking leaves, picking pumpkins and getting ready for Halloween, an adventure through a corn maze might be part of your fall plans. For Thursday's You Can Grow It, KTVB...
Highway 95 rock scaling begins near White Bird Grade
BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin rock scaling the top of White Bird Grade on Sept. 20 in an effort the stabilize the slope above U.S. Highway 95. White Bird is located between Grangeville and Riggins, about 180 miles north of Boise. According...
Boise Pride Festival wraps up, but not without controversy
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Pride Festival ended Sunday evening with both supporters of the LGBTQ+ community and protesters in attendance. Thousands and thousands of Idahoans showed up over the course of the three-day event. The festival was founded in 1989. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said she is proud...
Boise State, Univ. of Idaho team up for study on wildfire smoke's effect on potatoes
IDAHO, USA — Two Idaho universities are teaming up to seek how Idaho's famous crop, the potato, will change over a period of smoke exposure from wildfires. Boise State University and University of Idaho will conduct a two-year study, funded by $125,000 from the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, into three potato varieties.
Boise squadron takes home win in A-10 fighter jet showcase
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Boise-based pilots of the 190th Fighter Squadron at Gowen Field are some of the nation’s best to fly the A-10 fighter jet — and they proved as much during this year’s Hawgsmoke competition Thursday. The...
Micron breaks ground for new Boise fab
BOISE, Idaho — Micron broke ground on Monday for their new memory fab in Boise, attended by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm. The facility will be the first new memory-manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in...
What to know about the ex-Caldwell cop facing trial next week
BOISE, Idaho — A former high-ranking lieutenant with the Caldwell Police Department will face a federal jury on Sept. 19, and the court filings are beginning to stack up just before the trial date. Joseph Hoadley, who was the head of investigations within CPD, was charged with four felony...
