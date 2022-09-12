Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox42kptm.com
Thursday Night Lights preview: Millard West at Creighton Prep
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It's week four of the Woodhouse Thursday Night Lights presented by S.O.S. Heating and Air, and this week is a class A matchup between two schools who have continually made deep playoff runs in recent years as Millard West faces off against Creighton Prep. After...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska family making a positive impact on students in Haiti
(Omaha,Neb. ) — School is officially back in session and many parents understand how costly school supplies can be. So, when it comes to getting a donation of school supplies and shoes this can be a big blessing - especially for families living in dire poverty. One Omaha family...
fox42kptm.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands is in need of more male mentors
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands (BBBSM) is in desperate need for more male mentors, according to a press release from the organization. In an effort to recruit more male mentors including Black and Latinx mentors, the organization is launching the "60 Men in 60 Days" campaign.
fox42kptm.com
North Omaha Transit Center bus riders will board and get off at US Mills Building Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Bus riders who board and get off at the North Omaha Transit Center (NOTC) will have to change to the US Mills Building just east of NOTC due to street resurfacing, according to a press release from Metro Transit. On Saturday, September 17, bus riders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox42kptm.com
Celebrate all natural hairstyles with World Afro Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — World Afro Day celebrates the natural hairstyle as well as the culture and identity of those who rock it, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day aims to educate others about the importance of natural hairstyles that are worn by Blacks and mixed-race people. The afro, also...
fox42kptm.com
Supply chain professor talks economic impact if rail workers strike
LINCOLN, Neb.—Railway workers and their employers are at odds. At the heart are disagreements between employees and managers over sick time and changes made to scheduling rules. If there is no agreement by Friday night, railroad unions will be on strike for the first time in 30 years. UNL...
fox42kptm.com
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week gives thanks to those who keep America going
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Truck Driver Appreciation Week gives thanks to those who keep America going by delivering the goods we need safely and on time, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The week is observed during the second week of September, and this year it runs from September 11 through...
fox42kptm.com
Illinois woman arrested after traffic stop near York finds 10 pounds of meth, gun
YORK, Neb. — An Illinois woman is behind bars after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 10 pounds of suspected meth and a handgun in her vehicle during a traffic stop on I-80 near York. Monica Morales, 31, of Mount Prospect, Ill., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox42kptm.com
Council Bluffs police locate missing teen
---------------- The Council Bluffs police department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old. Logun Neemann was reported missing Wednesday night. According to police he was last seen going north on Marshall Avenue. Officials say he has a speech impediment and is a high-functioning person with autism.
fox42kptm.com
DCHD offering free at-home STI tests
Douglas County (KPTM) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is offering free at-home STI testing kits, according to a press release from DCHD. Access to testing for sexually transmitted infections has been severely disrupted by COVID-19,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “That kept us from identifying people who were infected and delayed treatment. It also prevented stopping the spread of those infections.
fox42kptm.com
Sarpy County Sheriff: One dead after two car collision Wednesday morning
Sarpy County (KPTM) — One man is dead after a two car collision at Highway 50 and Capehart Road Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. At a little after 11:00 a.m., a northbound F-150 struck a northbound Chevrolet Express van. The driver...
Comments / 0