ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Thursday Night Lights preview: Millard West at Creighton Prep

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It's week four of the Woodhouse Thursday Night Lights presented by S.O.S. Heating and Air, and this week is a class A matchup between two schools who have continually made deep playoff runs in recent years as Millard West faces off against Creighton Prep. After...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska family making a positive impact on students in Haiti

(Omaha,Neb. ) — School is officially back in session and many parents understand how costly school supplies can be. So, when it comes to getting a donation of school supplies and shoes this can be a big blessing - especially for families living in dire poverty. One Omaha family...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands is in need of more male mentors

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands (BBBSM) is in desperate need for more male mentors, according to a press release from the organization. In an effort to recruit more male mentors including Black and Latinx mentors, the organization is launching the "60 Men in 60 Days" campaign.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Georgia State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
fox42kptm.com

Celebrate all natural hairstyles with World Afro Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — World Afro Day celebrates the natural hairstyle as well as the culture and identity of those who rock it, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day aims to educate others about the importance of natural hairstyles that are worn by Blacks and mixed-race people. The afro, also...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Supply chain professor talks economic impact if rail workers strike

LINCOLN, Neb.—Railway workers and their employers are at odds. At the heart are disagreements between employees and managers over sick time and changes made to scheduling rules. If there is no agreement by Friday night, railroad unions will be on strike for the first time in 30 years. UNL...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Scott Frost
fox42kptm.com

Council Bluffs police locate missing teen

---------------- The Council Bluffs police department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old. Logun Neemann was reported missing Wednesday night. According to police he was last seen going north on Marshall Avenue. Officials say he has a speech impediment and is a high-functioning person with autism.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
fox42kptm.com

DCHD offering free at-home STI tests

Douglas County (KPTM) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is offering free at-home STI testing kits, according to a press release from DCHD. Access to testing for sexually transmitted infections has been severely disrupted by COVID-19,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “That kept us from identifying people who were infected and delayed treatment. It also prevented stopping the spread of those infections.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy