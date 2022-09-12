Former flight attendant walks miles to honor 9/11 flight crew

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This week, a former United Airlines flight attendant walked from Washington Dulles International Airport to the Pentagon to honor what he calls “the first first responders,” or crew members who lost their lives on the flights on September 11, 2001.

“Nobody ever mentioned that flight crew members, the heroics that t they did that day. So I knew as a fellow crew member I felt responsible that I should comfort their family members and help get the country that everybody else taught him to understand these guys were the first responders that day,” said Paul Venoto, founder of Paulie’s Push.

Veneto, a Boston native, has commemorated the fallen flight crew members for two years by taking the approximate route taken by the flights on that historic day. This year, Veneto walked nearly 30 miles from Washington Dulles airport to the Pentagon memorial pushing a flight attendant cart. Last year he walked from Boston to the World Trade Center in New York.

“The years that have gone by and like wondering why nobody had done something to recognize them. And now I’m here doing it for the second year. It’s just amazing to me,” he said.

He refers to the crew members as the “First first responders.”



“For them to be able to make phone calls under those conditions is mind-boggling to me. They were able to accomplish and make phone calls and defend this country really, without training,” he said.

Veneto worked on a United Airlines flight the night before September 11th. He says he knew many of the crew members on the planes that day.

“As we know, on that day when those towers came down, the shocker that everybody completely forgot about what happened at the beginning of that day, so they were overshadowed,” he said.

Paulie’s Push brought comfort to not only the families of crew members, but also his supporters who also lost loved ones at the pentagon 21 years ago.

“Being a part of this today is just absolutely wonderful. It’s, I’m honored and thrilled to be here and it’s first time I’ve been back since a tragedy and lost my best friend here. I had was very emotional. I fell to the ground and because they had she was my best friend. They hadn’t seen her since 21 years,” said Lt. Colonel Elizabeth Sweeney, a family friend to Veneto.

Veneto says his goal is to honor all 9-11 victims but especially the flight crew.

“I just I want the public anytime they can to speak highly of the crew members of 911,” he said.

Next year he plans to walk from New Jersey, to Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

