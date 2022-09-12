The Atlanta Falcons will be traveling to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to take on the Rams who are playing in their second straight home game to open up the season. The Los Angeles Rams suffered a beatdown to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s 2022 kickoff game. They were beaten 31-10 to a Bills team that looks like the best team in the NFL through week one.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO