ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, OK

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Who’s the top team in Big 12 after Week 2?

The Big 12 is a collective 16-4 through the first two weeks of the college football season, and Oklahoma football is one of seven teams that remain undefeated at 2-0. It’s intriguing that two of the best teams in the conference have already lost a game, but to a couple of very good opponents, and a team that hasn’t won more than three games in the past 12 seasons has two impressive wins already two games into the season.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: QB Davis Beville’s calling is ready-mode

The 2022 Oklahoma football offense is set at the quarterback position. Dillon Gabriel is the clear-cut starter. But what if something happens, and he isn’t able to go? What happens then?. One thing we know about the game of football. It’s a violent sport and injuries happen, most of...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Sulphur, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Sulphur, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
KXII.com

Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was killed in a three vehicle collision on US-69 in Atoka County Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma troopers said around 2:40 p.m. Jesus Zuniga, 35, of Cleveland, TX, was southbound in a pickup about 13 miles north of Stringtown when he crossed left of center, struck the cable barriers, went into the northbound lanes and collided with a semi truck, which went off the highway and overturned before another semi truck struck it.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Jackets to open district in Greenville

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets went 2-1 in non-district play as they roll into the games that matter the most. The Jackets will start on the road against the Greenville Lions after a tremendous win at home against Kennedale to give them some momentum heading into this one.
DENISON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Bulldogs#Ou Medical Center
KXII.com

Toddler flown to hospital after crash

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
SEMINOLE, OK
KXII.com

The update Durant residents have been waiting for

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Many businesses along University Blvd have been hurting. Barista at Hot Shots Coffee, Hailey Weaver said,“We were loosing about 4 or 500 dollars a day through sales.”. Over nine months of construction has caused Hot Shots Coffee to miss out on customers. Weaver said, “We...
DURANT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTEN.com

Preston Volunteer Emergency Services board meeting cut short

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) -- Preston Volunteer Emergency Services held a scheduled board meeting on Tuesday evening. But its members were quick to pull the trigger to adjourn. The PVES board was expected to discuss public concern about a personnel shortage prompted by the abrupt resignation of six volunteer firefighters after Chief Chase Standford was fired.
POTTSBORO, TX
KXII.com

Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I am tired of fighting city hall and I don’t know another way to put it,” said Wyatt. Wyatt was on the agenda for a report when...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Statewide, Texas gas prices dropped from the highest recorded average of more than $4.60 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon. “When gas is low, I try to get all of the vehicles, drive them over to the gas station and fill all of them up,” said Mike Caylor, a gas customer.
DENISON, TX
KFOR

An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car

NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Norman police vehicle, Noble Public Schools bus involved in crash

NORMAN, Okla. — A police department vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Norman. Around 6:10 a.m., police learned of a crash near 60th Avenue Southeast and Etowah Road. Police said a marked Norman Police Department vehicle and an empty Noble Public Schools bus were involved in the crash.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy