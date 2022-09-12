Read full article on original website
OU Board of Regents Approve Massive Raise For Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso
Baseball coach Skip Johnson got a raise and extension, several assistants were approved, and the new rowing coach was officially brought on as well.
Oklahoma football: Who’s the top team in Big 12 after Week 2?
The Big 12 is a collective 16-4 through the first two weeks of the college football season, and Oklahoma football is one of seven teams that remain undefeated at 2-0. It’s intriguing that two of the best teams in the conference have already lost a game, but to a couple of very good opponents, and a team that hasn’t won more than three games in the past 12 seasons has two impressive wins already two games into the season.
Why Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Gets So Emotional Recalling Clashes With Nebraska
The Sooners' head coach said he regrets not enjoying the moment after beating the Huskers in 2000, and his memories of the 2005 win are of his late mother.
Oklahoma football: QB Davis Beville’s calling is ready-mode
The 2022 Oklahoma football offense is set at the quarterback position. Dillon Gabriel is the clear-cut starter. But what if something happens, and he isn’t able to go? What happens then?. One thing we know about the game of football. It’s a violent sport and injuries happen, most of...
Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma Expects Changes, Improvements on O-Line
Tackle Wanya Morris is back, and the OU coach says he hopes to have Robert Congel back on the interior after he was banged up last week.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
KXII.com
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was killed in a three vehicle collision on US-69 in Atoka County Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma troopers said around 2:40 p.m. Jesus Zuniga, 35, of Cleveland, TX, was southbound in a pickup about 13 miles north of Stringtown when he crossed left of center, struck the cable barriers, went into the northbound lanes and collided with a semi truck, which went off the highway and overturned before another semi truck struck it.
KXII.com
Jackets to open district in Greenville
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets went 2-1 in non-district play as they roll into the games that matter the most. The Jackets will start on the road against the Greenville Lions after a tremendous win at home against Kennedale to give them some momentum heading into this one.
KXII.com
Toddler flown to hospital after crash
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
KXII.com
The update Durant residents have been waiting for
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Many businesses along University Blvd have been hurting. Barista at Hot Shots Coffee, Hailey Weaver said,“We were loosing about 4 or 500 dollars a day through sales.”. Over nine months of construction has caused Hot Shots Coffee to miss out on customers. Weaver said, “We...
KOCO
Inmates in Oklahoma prison get to see inside of brand-new chapel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates in a state prison in Lexington got to see the inside of a brand-new chapel. It was all paid for by a church in Oklahoma City. "Hi, my name is David Young and I’ve been in quarantine for 19 years now — also known as prison," said David Young.
KOCO
Police have message after threat steps up security at Oklahoma school districts
MUSTANG, Okla. — Police have a message after a threat caused two Oklahoma school districts to step up security. The message from the police is to talk to your children. Mustang Police said parents should be having these conversations with their children. If you see a post that seems...
KXII.com
Grayson College serves over 4,000 students nearing Adult Education and Family Literacy Week
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Since July of 2020, approximately 4,000 students have enrolled in free adult education classes offered by Grayson College in Collin, Cooke, Fannin, and Grayson counties. This milestone arrived just days before the annual Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, which is set for Sept. 18 through...
KTEN.com
Preston Volunteer Emergency Services board meeting cut short
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) -- Preston Volunteer Emergency Services held a scheduled board meeting on Tuesday evening. But its members were quick to pull the trigger to adjourn. The PVES board was expected to discuss public concern about a personnel shortage prompted by the abrupt resignation of six volunteer firefighters after Chief Chase Standford was fired.
KXII.com
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I am tired of fighting city hall and I don’t know another way to put it,” said Wyatt. Wyatt was on the agenda for a report when...
Arrest warrant: Former Ninnekah superintendent accused of trying to smother fiancée with pillow, raping her
An arrest warrant shows an embattled former superintendent of Ninnekah Public Schools is in trouble with the law once again for allegedly trying to smother his significant other with a pillow.
KXII.com
Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Statewide, Texas gas prices dropped from the highest recorded average of more than $4.60 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon. “When gas is low, I try to get all of the vehicles, drive them over to the gas station and fill all of them up,” said Mike Caylor, a gas customer.
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
KOCO
Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car
NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
KOCO
Norman police vehicle, Noble Public Schools bus involved in crash
NORMAN, Okla. — A police department vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Norman. Around 6:10 a.m., police learned of a crash near 60th Avenue Southeast and Etowah Road. Police said a marked Norman Police Department vehicle and an empty Noble Public Schools bus were involved in the crash.
