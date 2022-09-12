Read full article on original website
Amazing Comeback Sparks Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Victory
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knighrs appeared to be in control of the 4th set on their way to a win at Bethlehem Academy last night before an amazing display of grit. The Knights were up by as many as 9 points during the set. Had leads of 18-11 and 21-18 before securing a 25-22 win to force a fifth set.
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID'D by Medical Examiner
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
Three Vehicles Crash at Hwy. 52 Onramp in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt as the result of a three-vehicle crash at an onramp to Hwy. 52 Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 65-year-old Patricia Kronebusch was driving her car behind a pick-up truck on the 19th St. entrance ramp to northbound Hwy. 52 when a third vehicle struck Kronebusch’s vehicle from behind. Kronebusch’s vehicle then hit the pick-up in front of her shortly before 3:30 p.m., the state crash report says.
August Tax Collections For Minnesota Exceeded Forecast (Again)
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tax collections reported by the State of Minnesota continued to be higher than forecast last month. A monthly update from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows net general fund revenues in August totaled just over $1.93 billion. That was $69 million or 3.7% above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast.
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID'd
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
Autopsy – Singer's Death in Rochester Caused by Chloroethane
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An autopsy has determined the recent death of a well-known Scottish singer and actor in Rochester was caused by the inhalation of a chemical compound most commonly used in industrial processes. The southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has ruled the death of 41-year-old Darius...
MN State Patrol Working to ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car
(Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The State Patrol says the fatal incident was reported around 3:30 AM at the entrance ramp to southbound I-94 from West Broadway north of downtown Minneapolis. The victim was a woman walking along West Broadway and across the entrance ramp to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene and, as of the last report, authorities were still working to identify her.
Rochester Viral Video Inspires Us To Great Feats Of Moving
There are plenty of ways to move things from one place or another. The sharp eyes of Micah Hinck caught one of the ways being practiced in Rochester Minnesota and shared the video on Spotted in Rochester!. What's Going On In This Video?. Wait...can I see that again in the...
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)
Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Rochester Motorcyclist Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Rochester motorcyclist last night. The deadly collision was reported around 9:50 PM on Highway 52 about a mile north of Chatfield. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he collided with a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Sprau of Chatfield. He and his passenger were not injured, but the crash report indicates alcohol was detected in the SUV driver.
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
Love Local Art and Cool Drinks? Check out Minneapolis' New Rooftop
I am a huge lover of art, new places to explore, vibrant environments, and of course drinks, so when I heard about this new rooftop in Uptown Minneapolis, I knew I had to read more about it! The rooftop is called Arts + Rec Uptown and it is an entertainment venue that serves food and drinks, has a theater, and even mini golf!
Minnesota Man Pleads Not Guilty to Apple River Stabbings Charges
Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota man accused of fatally stabbing a teenage boy on the Apple River in western Wisconsin today entered not guilty pleas to first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. 52-year-old Nikolae Miu was formally arraigned this afternoon on the murder count and four counts of...
