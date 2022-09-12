Read full article on original website
Here Are All The Targaryens' Dragons In House Of The Dragon
Game of Thrones may have focused on the Iron Throne of its title, but its true magic came from Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons. Those fiery beasts give House of the Dragon its title, but these larger namesakes have not had much screentime so far. Let’s run down the Targaryen dragons in House Of The Dragon, who they allow to ride them, and when fans can expect them to turn up.
Fans Are Totally Divided Over Daemon And Rhaenyra's Incestuous HOTD Romance
Game of Thrones’ big reveal in the series premiere was that Queen Cersei Lannister, who despised her husband, had a larger secret than regular adultery. Once she’d given birth and secured the line of succession, sleeping around is one thing. Sleeping with her twin brother — the father of all three of her children — is quite another. Her excuse was the Targaryens did it for centuries. House of the Dragon can confirm, having introduced Daemon and Rhaenyra’s incestuous romance in Episode 4.
House Of The Dragon Is Reviving A Longtime Book Theory — And It's A Big One
Long before House of the Dragon was a gleam in HBO’s eye, readers of A Song of Ice and Fire studied the Targaryen empire’s collapse. Knowing that Aegon’s line was clinging to power due to the foreknowledge of the Night King, it seems even odder they lost control unless there was sabotage from within. Were the Maesters working against the Targaryens? House of the Dragon has hinted that may have been a factor.
House Of The Dragon Gears Up For A Royal Wedding In This Sneak Peek
Game of Thrones was famous for many things during its eight-season run. Obviously, the battles, blood, and intimate relations were the big ones, but the weddings were close behind, frequently offing lead characters. The Red Wedding, the Purple Wedding, and the Black Wedding were all major turning points in the series. So viewers were understandably wide-eyed at the possibilities when the House Of The Dragon Season 1, Episode 5 promo announced this Sunday would bring about the show’s first wedding since its debut.
14 Differences Between Bridgerton And The Books It's Based On
Bridgerton, like The Queen's Gambit, is the adaptation of a historical novel. But unlike the other hit Netflix series, Bridgerton is not based on one book, but rather a series with nine titles, all told. Although Season 1 of the Netflix show is technically based on the first book in author Julia Quinn's series, The Duke & I, it is also an ensemble piece, pulling threads from several of the novels to round out the rest of the characters. Season 2 was based on the second book in the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, but there were still changes to plot lines and character inclusion throughout the eight episodes. That means there are quite a few differences between Bridgerton the show and the Bridgerton books.
The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 5 Soundtrack Is Full Of Bizarre Bops
The Handmaid’s Tale novel was initially written and published in the mid-1980s and set in an alternate 1990s timeline. But the adaptation on Hulu has deliberately set itself in the present day, referencing our current pop culture landscape. The soundtrack has been essential in doing that, with songs from the past fifty years, and sometimes highly recent, to show what does and doesn’t make it into Gilead. The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 5 soundtrack continues that tradition, with an extra dose of dystopian juxtaposition as June’s mental health deteriorates.
The Marvels Promises The Ultimate Female Superhero Team-Up
Captain Marvel was part of a run of smash successes that formed the pinnacle of Marvel’s The Infinity Saga. Even so, Marvel played things safe, having the film helmed by a co-directing team of Anna Bodn and Ryan Fleck, who also wrote the script. Things will be different for the sequel, titled The Marvels, with an all-women team behind and in front of the camera.
The Pettiest Emmys ‘Fit Award Goes To Pete Davidson
Award shows can be messy places. Drama almost always pops off — “What’s good, Miley?” — which I suppose is to be expected when you pack dozens of celebrities in a big, dark room together and serve them alcohol. The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards had its fair share of drama, including an act of shade so subtle that you might have missed it. In a move that can only be described as “aggressively stirring a cold pot,” Pete Davidson, comedian and erstwhile Kim Kardashian rebound, dressed up like Kanye West for the Emmys award ceremony. If you’re feeling generous, you could call it a stylish coincidence, but Twitter is definitely convinced something’s afoot.
Kim Opened Up About Her Love Life “Not Working” After Splitting With Pete
Sigh. If dating is tough for Kim Kardashian, I’m officially concerned. ICYMI, on Aug. 5, reports of Kete’s breakup surfaced. A little over a month later, on Sept. 14, the Kardashians star confirmed she’s single during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Although she sounded content with her current status, that didn’t stop her from venting about her romantic struggles. And Kardashian’s quote about her love life “not working” was too real. (Just wondering, has she tried telling it to “get its f*cking a** up and work?”)
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 13, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 13, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Sources Say That Leo Is “Definitely Pursuing” Gigi. Remember when Leonardo DiCaprio kept getting snubbed...
How To Easily Watch The Queen's Funeral Processions
People say “it’s the end of an era” to signify many things, but the passing of Queen Elizabeth II was the end of a literal era. Textbooks will call the period from 1952 to 2022 “The Second Elizabethan Era,” defined by the 70-year reign of the longest-serving monarch in U.K. history. If you want to tune into the Queen’s funeral to pay last respects to a woman whose name will define nearly a century of events, here’s how to watch.
What Happened To Emily In The Handmaid’s Tale? Her Mission Will Prob Be Fatal
Trigger Warning: This piece contains descriptions and fictional accounts of sexual assault and suicide. The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of June Osborne, the titular Handmaid. But the TV series expanded that world by taking Ofglen, a side character in the novel, and giving her an entire LGBTQ+ backstory, allowing the show to tell more than the original heteronormative novel. Fans were disheartened to learn the character would not return for Season 5. But the way the show wrote out Alexis Bledel, who plays Emily in The Handmaid’s Tale, is almost more painful.
Florence Pugh Is Headlining Thunderbolts, So Miss Flo Can’t Be Stopped
Marvel’s first three Phases were relatively simple, considering they were comprised of 23 films that crossed multiple studios. But in terms of characters, fans knew what to expect. Iron Man 1 and 2 would beget Iron Man 3, Captain America and Thor would get two sequels apiece, and as the studio got braver, Black Panther and Captain Marvel would arrive. But Phase 4, which now crosses platforms, has been harder to follow, and the announcement of Marvel’s Thunderbolts has been a case in point.
Handmaid's Tale
June really went through it. With filming delays since 2020, The Handmaid’s Tale has been on an irregular schedule, with two years between Seasons 3 and 4 and 18 months between Seasons 4 and 5. Let’s recap what happened in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 to jog everyone’s memories.
The First Trailer For Marvel’s Secret Invasion Brings Fury Back To Earth
Since the Skrulls were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel, fans have been anticipating the MCU adapting one of its most famous comic runs: Secret Invasion. The story of the Skrull takeover of Earth was a massive bestseller when it debuted in 2008. But it turns out the story won’t be a movie, but a limited Disney+ series. Here’s what we know about Marvel’s Secret Invasion, and the details about the series sound so promising.
Aw! Blake Lively Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ family is getting bigger. According to E! Online, the A Simple Favor star revealed she’s expecting again by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15. Lively was walking the red carpet in a sequined mini-dress when she put her hand on her stomach to emphasize her growing bump.
