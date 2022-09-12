ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau West volleyball takes second at Shawano Invite

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piXl6_0hrSqLLm00

Wausau Pilot & Review

SHAWANO – The Wausau West volleyball team finished 3-2 to finish second at the Shawano Invitational on Saturday.

West defeated Peshtigo 25-23, 22-25, 15-12; Pulaski 26-24, 25-27, 15-4; and Clintonville 25-23, 12-25, 15-12; and lost to twice – 25-20, 25-20 in pool play and 22-25, 26-24, 15-10.

Alli Schauls had 35 kills and 28 digs, Brooke Schaefer had 58 assists and 19 digs, Isabelle Gullickson added 55 assists and 18 digs, Kelly Kray chipped in 26 kills, and Kenzie Deaton had 24 kills and 29 digs for the Warriors.

West returns to Wisconsin Valley Conference action Thursday at Wisconsin Rapids.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau East volleyball holds on to win nonconference match at Antigo

ANTIGO – Wausau East eked out a five-set win over Antigo on Tuesday night in a nonconference volleyball match at Antigo High School. East won the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-23, before Antigo stormed back to even things up with wins of 25-20 and 25-23. The Lumberjacks won the final set 15-11 to secure the victory and even its record at 8-8 this season.
ANTIGO, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 14, 2022

Janice Lorraine Voigt, 76, of Wausau, passed away in her daughter’s arms on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Cypress, Texas after losing her long fought battle with Alzheimer’s. Jan was born on March 29, 1946 at the Wausau Hospital to Gilbert and Lorna (Voigt) Graveen of Hamburg where...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Shawano, WI
Sports
City
Clintonville, WI
City
Shawano, WI
City
Pulaski, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Green Bay Packers, UScellular team up for STEM education

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers and UScellular have teamed up to create the Leap for Learning program to identify and award a Wisconsin K-12 school with a $20,000 technology makeover to improve STEM education. Educators, administrators and parents are invited to nominate a Wisconsin-based K-12 school online...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: S.C. Swiderski

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Unsubstantiated threat at Wausau West one of several statewide

A threatening message assumed to be directed at Wausau West High School that was later determined as unsubstantiated is one of several made statewide, school officials said. The threat was circulated Wednesday, Sept. 14 on social media. “First and foremost, we want everyone to know our students and staff are...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

NTC to celebrate 110 years of community impact

Employees of Northcentral Technical College will give back to communities they serve across central Wisconsin through a day of service on Sept. 16. The second annual Day of Service event is part of NTC’s celebration of positively impacting the community for the past 110 years. Employees will volunteer from...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Sept. 15

Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Sixth annual Book Festival returns to central Wisconsin

WAUSAU – The sixth annual Central Wisconsin Book Festival is back for another year, with a schedule full of writer talks, workshops and interactive events. This year’s festival will be held from Sept. 21 through Sept. 25 at various locations throughout Marathon, Portage and Wood counties, as well as virtually via the Zoom app.
WAUSAU, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
MARSHFIELD, WI
whby.com

Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point offers staged readings of murder mystery

A classic story of murder, mystery and mayhem will be shared by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Department of Theatre and Dance this fall with staged readings at the campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau. “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” will be performed at UWSP at...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Merrill gears up for annual Barleyfest

MERRILL – Attention beer and wine connoisseurs. It’s time to get your tickets and raise a glass to the 14th annual Lincoln Lager Barleyfest. This annual beer sampling and fundraising event for local charities will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Smith Center, 1100 Marc Drive in Merrill.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Volunteers needed at Habitat for Humanity

United Way RSVP of Marathon County seeks volunteers for the Habitat for Humanity of Wausau store in Weston. A coffee hour will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at the store, 1810 Schofield Ave., so you can learn more about Habitat, meet volunteers and learn how you can make a difference.
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs

Sept. 1-30 Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Nature Weaving. From Sept. 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a woven nature loom in which they can display interesting things they find outdoors, like feathers, dried flowers, leaves and more. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Pack hope history repeats itself after another opening loss

After suffering a lopsided loss in their opener for a second straight year, the Green Bay Packers can only hope the rest of their season also has a familiar feel. The Packers fell 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints in their first game last year but went on to finish 13-4 and earn the NFC’s top playoff seed. They’re leaning on that experience as they try to bounce back from Sunday’s 23-7 loss at Minnesota.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy