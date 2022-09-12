Loving Hut Could Be Looking to Open a Peoria Restaurant

Loving Hut , part of the largest international family of vegan restaurants in the world, could be thinking of expanding in the Valley. A building permit found in Peoria public records describes tenant improvements for Loving Hut at 8565 W. Grand Ave. , the site of the former May Garden Restaurant.

The permit is attached to Ngan Tran, who debuted the Loving Hut brand in Arizona when she opened the Glendale location in 2009. Tran declined to comment on the possibility of Loving Hut’s expansion into Peoria.

Loving Hut serves a variety of freshly prepared gourmet vegan dishes that showcase the best of plant-based recipes. Each location has the freedom to localize their menu with exclusive dishes. Some of the most popular at the Glendale location, for example, include Soft Spring Rolls, Spicy Pad Thai, and the Hawaiian Burger with Rainbow Salad.

In addition to Glendale, Loving Hut can also be found in Litchfield Park, Phoenix, and Tempe. For more information, visit lovinghut.us .

