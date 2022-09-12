ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Now Phoenix

Loving Hut Could Be Looking to Open a Peoria Restaurant

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnJr9_0hrSqKT300

Loving Hut , part of the largest international family of vegan restaurants in the world, could be thinking of expanding in the Valley. A building permit found in Peoria public records describes tenant improvements for Loving Hut at 8565 W. Grand Ave. , the site of the former May Garden Restaurant.

The permit is attached to Ngan Tran, who debuted the Loving Hut brand in Arizona when she opened the Glendale location in 2009. Tran declined to comment on the possibility of Loving Hut’s expansion into Peoria.

Loving Hut serves a variety of freshly prepared gourmet vegan dishes that showcase the best of plant-based recipes. Each location has the freedom to localize their menu with exclusive dishes. Some of the most popular at the Glendale location, for example, include Soft Spring Rolls, Spicy Pad Thai, and the Hawaiian Burger with Rainbow Salad.

In addition to Glendale, Loving Hut can also be found in Litchfield Park, Phoenix, and Tempe. For more information, visit lovinghut.us .



Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
Phoenix New Times

Arizona Restaurant Week is Back. Here Are The 7 Most Exciting Menus to Try

Arizona Restaurant Week is here with all of its tasty goodness, and it's a good time to try something, or somewhere, new. The biannual event presented by the Arizona Restaurant Association runs this Friday, September 16, through the following Sunday, September 25. With 150 participating restaurants, there are an overwhelming...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Vegan#Grand Ave#Food Drink#Restaurants#Glendale#Loving Hut#Soft Spring Rolls#Hawaiian
KTAR.com

Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake

PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
TEMPE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million

The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Wreck involving pool truck spills chemicals on Scottsdale Road

PHOENIX – Hazardous materials teams worked to clean up chemicals Thursday morning after a collision involving a pool truck in Scottsdale, authorities said. Crews from the Scottsdale, Phoenix and Tempe fire departments responded to the area of Scottsdale Road and Earll Drive for a three-vehicle collision around 10:50 a.m., the Scottsdale Fire Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Glendale husky becomes neighborhood roof watchdog

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale husky is quickly becoming the talk of the town, gaining massive attention online and from onlookers. Several ABC15 viewers sent us pictures and videos of Nala. “A lot of people love her, honestly,” says Nala's owner Jason Camarena. “They want to take pictures of...
GLENDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $6.995 Million Uniquely Architectural Home in Scottsdale is An Astounding Piece of Livable Art

The Home in Scottsdale, an unique masterpiece of the art proves that artistic creativity and functional living can coexist utilizing rammed earth, steel, glass and stone is now available for sale. This home located at 10016 E Relic Rock Rd #17, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Wolski (Phone: 480-266-7557) & Mitch Hundman (Phone: 602-618-3580) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New Location

Enjoy a fried chicken sandwich.Jacinto Diego/Unsplash. There’s no stopping the progress of fried chicken sandwiches. It is one of the fastest-growing segments of the fast food industry, with new chains popping up as well as current chains expanding at record rates. What was once niche restaurants located in smaller markets has changed, seemingly overnight, all for the betterment of those who love a quality chicken sandwich. And for residents in metro Phoenix, a new location has just opened up in the past week.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scattered storms around metro Phoenix

Whataburger’s outreach campaign includes nearly $200,000 in school supplies and monetary donations for 20 Boys and Girls Club programs in nine states. Spend a little getaway inside some domes in the Arizona desert. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It's just on the outskirts of Williams, in beautiful northern Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

A new gourmet grocery store opens in Scottsdale, Arizona

Gastromé Market, a gourmet grocery featuring wines, cheeses and handcrafted items from local purveyors, opened its doors Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 5,000-square-foot store is located at 7704 E Doubletree Ranch Road, Unit 140, in Scottsdale’s Gainey Ranch, and features a wide variety of high-end offerings for food-and-wine lovers. A restaurant area led by Chef Christopher Brugman will open in October, Gastromé Market posted on Instagram.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark

PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
azbigmedia.com

4 things to keep in mind when parking in the Valley

The Valley of the Sun encompasses nearly 15,000 square miles—almost twice the size of Delaware, Rhode Island, and Connecticut combined. Because much of our Valley has limited public transportation options, most Phoenicians are dependent on our car to go to work, run errands or catch an event downtown. As a result, parking can become a frustrating problem.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crews battle massive auto shop fire in north Phoenix

Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest...
PHOENIX, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
533
Followers
200
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy