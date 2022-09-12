Read full article on original website
Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn’t meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the...
Evers, Johnson hold slim leads in Wisconsin elections, Marquette poll finds
A new Marquette Law School poll found incumbents Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Ron Johnson hold "slim leads" against their opponents ahead of Wisconsin's elections on Nov. 8.
Marquette poll: Johnson passes Barnes in latest survey
MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll, released Wednesday, Sept. 14., found close races for governor and U.S. Senate – both within the poll's margin of error. With the November election less than eight weeks away, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson took a slim lead in his race...
Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
Reality Check: How do Tim Michels’ views on abortion compare to Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — There have been a handful of attack ads criticizing Tim Michels for his views on abortion, including one running in the Madison area, which contain some truth but need clarification. The ad News 3 Now focused on for this Reality Check is from the Better Wisconsin...
Evers unveils $2 billion for Wisconsin public schools as part of his 2023-25 budget proposal
Gov. Tony Evers unveiled key highlights of his upcoming education plan to increase funding for several public school programs by nearly $2 billion if reelected this November. Evers’ education initiative would draw money from Wisconsin’s projected $5 billion state budget surplus to improve reading and literacy outcomes, expand student nutrition and mental health access, and address staffing shortages without raising property taxes.
Wisconsin governor race; Evers, Michels on crime
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin voters say crime is one of their top issues. In eight weeks, they will choose between Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels – both of whom have plans to keep streets safe. Eighty-eight percent of Wisconsin voters surveyed in August's Marquette University...
In the wake of a circuit court ruling, this state lawmaker wants to guarantee voting rights for Wisconsinites with disabilities
MADISON, Wis. — State and federal laws guarantee voting rights for people with disabilities. However, barriers to casting a ballot, whether intentional or not, still exist for many Wisconsinites. This week marks Disability Voting Rights Week, and for those Wisconsinites with a disability, many are celebrating a recent win...
Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano
September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
Wisconsin judge refuses to suspend absentee ballot ruling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots. The ruling was expected to be quickly...
GPS Impact: Rep. Brandtjen Calls Milwaukee get-out-the-vote effort ‘Zuckerbucks 2.0’
One Wisconsin lawmaker cannot believe that a predominantly Democratic city in the state is once again turning to an outside nonprofit to get out the vote in November. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, told The Center Square that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s support for a new voter engagement program in Milwaukee sounds very familiar.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
IBEW Local 494 announces ratification of first contract with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Local 494 chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers announced the workers of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin represented by the union has negotiated and ratified their first union contract with the DPW senior leadership. “This contract is an exciting next step forward for...
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
Where Is The One Place You Can’t Ride A Moped In Wisconsin? The Answer Shouldn’t Surprise You
You can do a lot of things in Wisconsin; in fact, many find the state laws to be a little relaxed when compared to other states. But that doesn't mean that it's a lawless territory and a free for all. As so-called 'alternative modes of transportation' become popular, it's a...
WEC rescinds ‘ballot curing’ guidance
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 4-1 to remove a guidance it issued in 2016 that allowed clerks to add missing information on absentee ballot return envelopes — a process called ballot curing. The vote came after a Waukesha judge ruled that the 2016 guidance went...
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
Primary results: Takeaways from New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware
Voters headed to the polls in New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Delaware, on the final primary night of the 2022 midterm season — another test of the far right’s influence over the GOP. The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remained a tight race early Wednesday, while...
