Wisconsin State

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette poll: Johnson passes Barnes in latest survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll, released Wednesday, Sept. 14., found close races for governor and U.S. Senate – both within the poll's margin of error. With the November election less than eight weeks away, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson took a slim lead in his race...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Evers unveils $2 billion for Wisconsin public schools as part of his 2023-25 budget proposal

Gov. Tony Evers unveiled key highlights of his upcoming education plan to increase funding for several public school programs by nearly $2 billion if reelected this November. Evers’ education initiative would draw money from Wisconsin’s projected $5 billion state budget surplus to improve reading and literacy outcomes, expand student nutrition and mental health access, and address staffing shortages without raising property taxes.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor race; Evers, Michels on crime

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin voters say crime is one of their top issues. In eight weeks, they will choose between Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels – both of whom have plans to keep streets safe. Eighty-eight percent of Wisconsin voters surveyed in August's Marquette University...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

In the wake of a circuit court ruling, this state lawmaker wants to guarantee voting rights for Wisconsinites with disabilities

MADISON, Wis. — State and federal laws guarantee voting rights for people with disabilities. However, barriers to casting a ballot, whether intentional or not, still exist for many Wisconsinites. This week marks Disability Voting Rights Week, and for those Wisconsinites with a disability, many are celebrating a recent win...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano

September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

Wisconsin judge refuses to suspend absentee ballot ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots. The ruling was expected to be quickly...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms

A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

