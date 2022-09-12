ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The RED Angle
4d ago

Good for the coach, but OU will put a shellacking on the Big Red Saturday… at least they know there likely headed for another losing season but can start now looking for someone to take over this shipwreck. Remember when they fired there coach who was 9-3?? 🤔🤔🤔 y’all miss him yet?

jusdafax
3d ago

We will not regret Frost being terminated. Year 5 disaster was happening again. Everyone expected a 3-0 start. Same show, same ending, totally unacceptable, sadly Trev had no choice.

Guest
3d ago

I believe this new yet to be proven Coach will see his players rise up and beat OU. Then the media will declare him the second coming. Then the interim title will need crossed off.

On3.com

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing

If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Announces First Significant Change Since Scott Frost Was Fired

The Nebraska football program has officially moved on from Scott Frost and now enters the Mickey Joseph era. Joseph has been named the interim head football coach. Joseph, 54, is already making a significant change under his leadership. During Frost's tenure, Nebraska had off days on Sunday and resumed practice on Monday. With Joseph at the helm, he's making a significant change.
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Nebraska Coach

On Sunday, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost. This decision was made after the team lost to Georgia Southern at home. Over the past 48 hours, a plethora of coaches have been linked to the job opening at Nebraska. With that said, Odds Shark has one particular coach listed as the favorite for the position.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska

Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Football: Breaking Down the Decision to Fire Scott Frost and What’s Next

Nebraska kickstarted the 2022 coaching carousel on Sunday by doing the inevitable, albeit a few weeks earlier than expected: Cornhuskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost after Nebraska’s 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern, ending a woeful 16-31 run over five seasons for the former Husker QB. Another former Husker QB, Mickey Joseph, will take over as interim head coach for the rest of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction

Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field. Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths.  Oklahoma is at the ...
LINCOLN, NE

