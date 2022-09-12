ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Eyewitness News

Two attempted robberies at Webster Banks

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two Webster banks were held up today in two different Connecticut town. The suspect appears to have a penchant for Webster banks. The Webster bank on North Main Street in West Hartford was hit this morning. 40 minutes later, another one was held up in nearby Simsbury.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Former New Haven interim chief now deputy chief in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A former interim chief in New Haven has taken on the role of deputy chief in Watertown. Renee Dominguez was announced on Monday as a deputy chief for the Watertown Police Department by Chief Josh Berengger. Dominguez was sworn in by Town Clerk Lisa Dalton. Her...
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

$25 million FEMA grant announced as part of New Haven resiliency project

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A $25 million FEMA grant will go towards shoring up New Haven in the event of a disaster. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will join Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Gov. Ned Lamont and other state officials to announce the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant for the city’s Inland and Coastal Resiliency Project.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police search for missing teen

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Nationwide teacher shortage impacting kids and their classrooms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven school district and union have agreed to a temporary fix to their teacher shortage. The plan would give teachers who pick up an extra class an additional 20% of their salary. So far, about 30 teachers have taken the district up on the offer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

One firefighter injured while battling fire in Hartford

First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty. In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation. Police respond to two armed robberies in Terryville. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Two gas stations in Terryville were robbed Saturday night. SCIENCE SUNDAY: Kinetic sculpture.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

US Coast Guard holds rescue demonstration, seeking recruits

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The US Coast Guard wants to connect with the New Haven community. “It’s very important because we live in the community. We serve the community. We are out and about on a regular basis interacting with the community on a daily basis, so we want them to feel comfortable and understand what we do on a regular basis,” said Captain Eva Van Camp.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury man sought for gas station robbery in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Wolcott police identified a man wanted for a gas station robbery that happened earlier this month. They said they have an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Damian Bond of Waterbury. Bond is accused of robbing the Shell Gas Station at 47 Wolcott Rd. on Sept. 8. The...
WOLCOTT, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect in custody after pursuit in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield Police say a suspect stole a vehicle on Pearl Street, and led them on a high speed pursuit down 190 eastbound. The suspect was involved in multiple crashes while on the expressway. The first crash took on 190 near the area of Phoenix Ave. The...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Coast Guard: two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple boating accidents occurred earlier this afternoon in the Stonington area. The Coast Guard responded to a two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling. The Mystic division of TowBoatUS told Channel 3 that a bigger power boat hit a center console boat that was...
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Second human case of West Nile virus in CT this year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Today, the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced that a second Connecticut resident has tested positive for West Nile virus. DPH announced the season’s first case of West Nile Virus the first week of September. DPH said it is a male victim from New Haven...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Woman killed, man seriously hurt in Rocky Hill rollover

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash that happened on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill. State police identified the woman as 32-year-old Eralda Xhaxha of Enfield and the man as 32-year-old Christopher Lizotte of Oxford, MA. The crash...
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

Windsor man killed in Route 72 crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Windsor was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened on Route 72 east in Plainville. State police identified the rider as 47-year-old Kendell Alston. The Department of Transportation reported that Route 72 was closed just before 3 p.m. on Sunday as a result...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

93 year old resident brings joy to Simsbury town

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in Simsbury is making sure everyone feels like a part of the neighborhood. If Simsbury were to name it’s streets after their most popular resident, It wouldn’t be called David Drive. Alfred Daniels is a 93 year old resident who makes sure...
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police responding to two armed robberies at gas stations in Terryville

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:30pm, Plymouth Police received a call from the Citgo Gas Station located at 110 Main Street, Terryville, and the Gulf Gas Station located at 120 Main Street. Both locations reported armed robberies, according to police. Officials say the robberies took place around 6:32 and...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Eyewitness News

Serious motorcycle accident shuts down route 72 in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3:00pm this evening, Connecticut State Police responded to a motorcycle accident on RT 72 eastbound, in the area of Exit 4, in Plainville. EMS, the local fire department, and the Plainville Police Department responded to the scene, according to state police. Serious injuries have been...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: Local events bringing an early taste of fall

(WFSB) - Time to start thinking of those weekend plans. From festivals and food to fun on the farm, there are lots of local events you’ll want to add to your plans. Over 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets in two venues. Reservations required for the 1-mile drive through...
EAST HAMPTON, CT

