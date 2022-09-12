Melissa Roxburgh was the first one to see it. Call it fate. Her character on Manifest, Detective Michaela Stone, was the first to experience the supernatural phenomenon known as a "calling" after she and her fellow passengers on Flight 828 landed in New York City — five-and-a-half years after their expected arrival. Now Roxburgh was the first of her castmates to experience this new sign: Her show, the one that had just been canceled by NBC, was streaming in full on Netflix.

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO