Books & Literature

Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
Scary Mommy

Kate Middleton Shares How The Kids Are Coping While Their Parents Mourn The Queen

It’s been a week since the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and much of the world has had its eyes on the United Kingdom as citizens mourn the late Monarch during her ten-day-long funeral procession and tribute. As the final burial approaches, and as the public has seen all of the royal adults publicly mourning, many are wondering: how are the royal great-grandchildren doing behind the scenes?
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

See how Vampire Academy puts its own spin on Rose and Mason's relationship in script pages from the premiere

There are many complicated dynamics at the center of Vampire Academy, from the larger societal dynamics between the Moroi and the dhampir, or even the royal Moroi and the non-royal Moroi. Then there are the more personal dynamics at play: Lissa (Daniela Nieves) and Rose's (Sisi Stringer) unbreakable friendship, Rose and Dimitri's (Kieron Moore) will-they-won't-they romance, Lissa and Christian's (André Dae Kim) frowned-upon connection, and the list goes on. But there's one dynamic that executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre knew they wanted to tweak from what was done in Richelle Mead's popular book series: The relationship between Rose and Mason (Andrew Liner).
TV SERIES
EW.com

Manifest destiny: How a canceled NBC drama came back from the dead

Melissa Roxburgh was the first one to see it. Call it fate. Her character on Manifest, Detective Michaela Stone, was the first to experience the supernatural phenomenon known as a "calling" after she and her fellow passengers on Flight 828 landed in New York City — five-and-a-half years after their expected arrival. Now Roxburgh was the first of her castmates to experience this new sign: Her show, the one that had just been canceled by NBC, was streaming in full on Netflix.
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Omens of doom

Welcome back to Middle-earth, where every father/son relationship is different and not all prophecies of doom are apparent at first. It's the Harfoots' turn for a bye this week, as we instead catch up with our friends in Númenor, Khazad-dum, and the Southlands. This episode, "The Great Wave," had my favorite structure of all the episodes so far. I loved the way each storyline was resonating and echoing the others. So let's get into it!
MOVIES
EW.com

How Los Espookys created a second season that's sillier (and spookier) than ever

There are a lot of horror shows on television right now. There are even a lot of horror comedies. But the brilliantly bizarre HBO series Los Espookys might be the strangest — and spookiest — of them all. At the very least, it's certainly the only one featuring ketchup gazpacho, a water demon obsessed with The King's Speech, and a bubbly Kim Petras as the U.S. secretary of state.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Rings of Power star Lloyd Owen talks Elendil and geeking out over Elvish

The first few episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power introduce a whole fellowship of new faces. Some — like Morfydd Clark's Galadriel or Robert Aramayo's Elrond — will be familiar to book readers or fans of Peter Jackson's film trilogy. Others are entirely new inventions, dwarves and elves and men crafted to help flesh out the show's rich mythology.
TV SERIES
Scary Mommy

Prince Harry and Prince William Are Finding Comfort In The Pups Waiting Outside The Palace

As the ten-day funeral procession continues for Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family continues its duties of greeting and thanking the public, who have come out in droves to pay their respects to her Majesty during her journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London, England. While they shake hands and kiss babies, a few fluffy pets are serving as therapy dogs for both Prince Harry and Prince William.
PETS
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
EW.com

The best sci-fi movies on HBO Max

HBO Max is blessed to have the catalogs of Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros. at its beck and call, making it one of the best platforms for a deep dive into the history of a genre — science fiction being no exception. If you're willing to set aside...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Scott Bakula weighs in on Quantum Leap reboot: 'I wish them good luck'

Scott Bakula is clearing up a few things about the new Quantum Leap reboot. The actor, who portrayed physicist Sam Beckett on the original version of the sci-fi series, quieted rumors that he might appear on the new iteration in an Instagram post Thursday — though he added that he wishes the cast and crew good luck with the project.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jeff Probst says 26-day Survivor seasons are 'here to stay'

Jeff Probst has a lot of famous stuff he like to say over and over on Survivor. Once again, immunity is back up for grabs…. Wanna know what you're playing for?… Come on in [guys]!. And, for 40 seasons, he kicked off every premiere the same way: "39...
TV SHOWS
EW.com

The Walking Dead still working on possible series finale post-credits scene

While The Walking Dead finished shooting their last episode ever back in April, not all the pieces are necessarily locked into place for the Nov. 20 series finale. With the Oct. 2 AMC premiere for the last batch of episodes less than a month away, it seems as if one key component of the finale — the final scene — is still up in the air.
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Do Revenge director rewrote Sarah Michelle Gellar's dialogue in tribute to her Cruel Intentions character

Break out your CD player and start blasting "Bitter Sweet Symphony" because Cruel Intention's legacy lives on in Netflix's Do Revenge. The upcoming film's writer and director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, revealed that she had dreamed of casting Sarah Michelle Gellar in her smart teen comedy. "She was my first dream choice," she told IndieWire in a new interview. "And it was one of those things where you don't think she's going to do it."
MOVIES
EW.com

Exclusive video: 'Degrassi' star Luke Bilyk gets ready for the Emmys

Drew Torres has lived through contentious breakups, a near-death-experience, PTSD, being stalked by a gang, failing all his classes, and memory loss due to multiple concussions — but his greatest challenge may be figuring out what to wear to the Emmys. Actor Luke Bilyk, who plays Drew, will attend the awards this year on behalf of Outstanding Children's Program nominee Degrassi. (The Creative Awards are given out Sat. 9/15 but won't air until 9/22 on ReelzChannel.) Thankfully, he found a kind stylist willing to help him pick out the perfect Emmys outfit — and he also filmed the whole experience exclusively for EW.com.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard will be the subject of a new movie

Well, that didn't take long. Johnny Depp's highly-publicized defamation trial against Amber Heard is being adapted into a film. Mark Hapka (Parallels) and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) will star in the Tubi original Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, which does not currently have a release date. Sara Lohman (Secrets in the Woods) has signed on to direct the film with a script by Guy Nicolucci (The Daily Show).
MOVIES

