Champaign, IL

chambanamoms.com

Haunted Houses and Where to Get Scared in Champaign-Urbana

Haunted houses and where to get scared in and around Champaign-Urbana. For those who like the thrill of a good scare, here are some options for the Halloween season a short drive from Champaign-Urbana. Love haunted houses and other spooky thrills? Looking to get your scream on? We have a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Champaign-Urbana Weekend Planner – Find Some Fall Fun

You can hop into some festivals all weekend long… while still somehow enjoying summer weather through it all. Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this week in Champaign-Urbana. Every week we send this, we think it’ll be the last one where we say “fall fun...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New building means growth for innovative high school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academy High has a new home in Champaign. The non-profit college preparatory school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Tuesday. The new building is near Fox and Devonshire Drive. The new building was needed because the school needed more room. Academy High opened in 2017 with only nine […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana Little Free Library damaged by fire

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect. At least […]
URBANA, IL
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Education
Champaign, IL
Education
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Education
chambanamoms.com

21 Things to Do in the Fall on a Budget in Champaign-Urbana

In Champaign-Urbana, fall family fun doesn’t have to drain your budget. It’s time to start planning some fun-filled family outings for the fall. And don’t worry — there’s a lot to do in the Champaign-Urbana area that won’t cost you too much. We have...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Tom Bruno: 25-year Champaign City Councilmember

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tom Bruno, after a two-and-a-half decade career, is arguably the most well-known face on the Champaign City Council and not just for his iconic mustache. For the first time in 25 years, Bruno does not plan to seek re-election and will step away from his seat at the end of the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Champaign-Urbana Area

Summer, we love you, but fall fairs and festivals in Champaign-Urbana are awesome in their own special, pumpkin-filled ways. The weather may be getting (a little) cooler but the fall festivals in Central Illinois are heating up! The fall festival season includes events starting with Labor Day weekend and running through early November.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

More changes coming to downtown Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Hillside Bethel Christian School kicks off new year with remodeled quarters

DECATUR — Neveah Young sits at a study carrel in Hillside Bethel Christian School, working away at her lessons. In adjoining carrels, other students do the same. Their teacher, Becky Loehr, quietly confers with the school's founder Vickie Horath, but at this school, students work at their own pace and set their own goals, only asking for help when necessary.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

School security heightened after social media threat

CISSNA PARK, Ill. (WCIA) — Security is ramped up at Cissna Park Junior/Senior High School on Thursday in response to a threat made on social media the previous night. A parent sent reporters screenshots of what she said was the threat. It was made on Instagram by someone who claimed they did not attend the […]
CISSNA PARK, IL
WCIA

Ludacris set to perform at U of I Homecoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities. State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

People in Rantoul receive utility credit…now what?

RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — On Tuesday, Rantoul’s village board voted 5-1 to override the mayor’s July veto and pass a $300 utility credit program.  That means 5,640 residents will receive a $300 credit in their accounts to use on their next bill. Scott Eisenhauer, Rantoul’s village administrator, said most people will see the money by […]
RANTOUL, IL
nowdecatur.com

Recycling Collection Event Set for September 24

September 14, 2022 -Macon County Environmental Management will once again host a TV/Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Saturday, September 24, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Pride Fest returning to Decatur this Saturday

DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, Pride Fest is returning to Decatur this weekend. Decatur Pride Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fairview Park. Mark Schleeter, president of Decatur Illinois Pride, said he hopes to see...
DECATUR, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion River Fall Festival Adds Live Music; Don’t Forget Saturday’s Clean Up Day

Danville’s 47th Annual Vermilion River Fall Festival begins at 5 PM Friday in Ellsworth Park. One of the new items this year is live music will be featured, after not being able to last year due to COVID. There will also be a beer tent 5 to 9 Friday while the live music is going on. Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer says that as always; we’re talking loads of food and craft vendors, and loads of fun events for the kids like bounce houses and face painting.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Help for Pedestrians and Bicyclists

It’s “if you first don’t succeed try again” for the City of Danville’s efforts to get a grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. On the first attempt, City Engineer Sam Cole says, they came up just a couple points short. But this time, the city has a more specific plan ready to go. The idea is to improve pedestrian and bicycle rider accommodations, at the intersection of Voorhees and Bowman and in nearby areas. Residents who live in Holiday Hills, for example, might be walking or biking to work and need to cross at some busy intersections. The $2.8 million grant, where the city would need to kick in $625,000; would provide for better cross ways and better signaling. Cole explains some of the other areas that would be involved.
DANVILLE, IL

