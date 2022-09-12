It’s “if you first don’t succeed try again” for the City of Danville’s efforts to get a grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. On the first attempt, City Engineer Sam Cole says, they came up just a couple points short. But this time, the city has a more specific plan ready to go. The idea is to improve pedestrian and bicycle rider accommodations, at the intersection of Voorhees and Bowman and in nearby areas. Residents who live in Holiday Hills, for example, might be walking or biking to work and need to cross at some busy intersections. The $2.8 million grant, where the city would need to kick in $625,000; would provide for better cross ways and better signaling. Cole explains some of the other areas that would be involved.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO