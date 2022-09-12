Read full article on original website
New building means growth for innovative high school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academy High has a new home in Champaign. The non-profit college preparatory school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Tuesday. The new building is near Fox and Devonshire Drive. The new building was needed because the school needed more room. Academy High opened in 2017 with only nine […]
Urbana Little Free Library damaged by fire
URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect. At least […]
Tom Bruno: 25-year Champaign City Councilmember
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tom Bruno, after a two-and-a-half decade career, is arguably the most well-known face on the Champaign City Council and not just for his iconic mustache. For the first time in 25 years, Bruno does not plan to seek re-election and will step away from his seat at the end of the […]
Urbana embraces immigrants with ‘Welcoming Week’: How you can have coffee with a mayor
(WCIA) – Urbana mayor Diane Marlin came on The Morning Show this morning to discuss “Welcoming Week” in Urbana. She mentioned one event going on today which is Coffee With A Mayor. That will start at 9:30 this morning and runs until 11:00 AM. If you are interested in participating in other activities, you can […]
More changes coming to downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
School security heightened after social media threat
CISSNA PARK, Ill. (WCIA) — Security is ramped up at Cissna Park Junior/Senior High School on Thursday in response to a threat made on social media the previous night. A parent sent reporters screenshots of what she said was the threat. It was made on Instagram by someone who claimed they did not attend the […]
Ludacris set to perform at U of I Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities. State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. […]
People in Rantoul receive utility credit…now what?
RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — On Tuesday, Rantoul’s village board voted 5-1 to override the mayor’s July veto and pass a $300 utility credit program. That means 5,640 residents will receive a $300 credit in their accounts to use on their next bill. Scott Eisenhauer, Rantoul’s village administrator, said most people will see the money by […]
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
