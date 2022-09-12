WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022. Match starts off with Creed Brothers go right after Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly tries to escape the cage multiple times but the Creeds drag them back in. Pretty Deadly & Creed Brothers teeter at the top of the cage as Pretty Deadly come close to escaping but the Creeds drag them back in. Creed Brothers sends Pretty Deadly into the side of the cage. Elton Prince starts to climb the cage but Brutus Creed delivers a powerbomb to Prince into the steel.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO