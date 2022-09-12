Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Craycroft Road [Tucson, AZ]
Hit-and-Run Collision near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road Results in One Fatality. The crash happened on September 11th, near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. According to Tucson Police Department, a man was walking in the area when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The driver of...
Police: 35-year-old man killed in Sept. 11 hit-and-run
Tucson police say a 35-year-old pedestrian was killed after a Sept. 11 hit-and-run. Police say Nicholas Miller was hit in the 5300 block of East 22nd Street at 8:21 p.m. that night.
KOLD-TV
TPD searching for missing, vulnerable man
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 21-year-old man who was last seen Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15. Authorities say Carlos Gonzales-Padilla was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near Greasewood Road and West San Marcos Boulevard. At the time, he had been wearing a dark shirt and sweatpants.
Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a pedestrian was killed in a crash near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.
KOLD-TV
Family, friends of hit-and-run victim plead for driver to come forward
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Family and friends are desperate for answers after a deadly hit-and-run in central Tucson. Police said 21-year-old Kendra Roberts was hit by three vehicles while walking in a crosswalk. Only two of the drivers stayed at the scene. It happened at the intersection of...
KOLD-TV
Sahuarita police investigate false claim of kidnapping attempt
SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Sahuarita say a child made up a story of an attempted kidnapping to avoid getting in trouble for leaving school without permission. Police received a report of an attempted kidnapping near Anza Trail School on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Officers learned that a man connected to a particular vehicle grabbed an 8-year-old near Anza Trail School, 15490 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
Tucson-area agencies unite to combat street racing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies across Pima County have joined forces after seeing a stark increase in illegal street racing. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, some of these races have resulted in fatal collisions. Last weekend, deputies made 36 arrests, issued several citations and...
Video shows moments before vehicle-pedestrian crash in Tucson
So far in 2022, Tucson Police have responded to 29 pedestrian fatalities. That's 10 more than what was reported at this time last year.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Vulnerable man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 67-year-old man was found safe after he was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14. Pima County sheriff’s deputies say he had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. near Camino Verde and Drexel Road. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Mexican citizens arrested with multiple weapons and high capacity magazine
Tucson Sector Border Patrol found two handguns, a rifle and a dual drum magazine in the car during a search.
Tucson Police report increase in pedestrian fatalities
So far in 2022, Tucson Police have responded to 64 traffic fatalities. 29 have involved pedestrians. Grant Road supports east-west travel for thousands of people every day.
KOLD-TV
Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took nearly 200 people into custody last weekend in connection with two large-scale street races. Officers said 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Five guns were also recovered during the sting. Authorities said...
Police: False report of shooting at Tucson High
Tucson police investigated a false report of a Tucson High School shooting Tuesday. Police say they searched the campus and surrounding area and found no evidence of a shooting.
KOLD-TV
TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after they were notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty officer last month. According to a news release from TPD, the allegations, which were of sexual misconduct, prompted an administrative investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards. TPD...
KOLD-TV
Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima Community College board member has come forward about a serious safety concern. During the Sept. 14 board meeting, Maria Garcia announced she was told some board members and the chancellor now fear for their safety after receiving threats. This comes just weeks...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigating deadly pedestrian vs vehicle crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a 2007 Cadillac SRX in the area of N. Stone Ave and E. Grant Rd. According to the Tucson Police Department, on September 9, 2022, just before 7:00 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a report of a collision involving an adult male pedestrian and a vehicle. Tucson Fire Department personnel were also dispatched to the scene and evaluated all those involved.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Stone Avenue [Tucson, AZ]
Motorcyclist Hurt in Traffic Accident on West Prince Road. The incident happened on September 8th, in the morning in the area of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road. According to reports, the motorcyclist was riding in the area, when, for reasons currently unknown, the motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Due to the impact of the collision, the rider suffered life-threatening injuries.
Missing vulnerable 67-year-old man found
Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 67-year-old man. He is identified as Jorge Alfarez-Munoz. He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept.14 near Camino
18-year-old Caleb Rodriguez Died 4 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Queen Creek (Queen Creek, AZ)
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Queen Creek. The officials stated that an 18-year-old is facing charges [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Parents of 7-year-old boy who brought guns to school won't face charges
The parents of the Cochise Elementary School child who brought two guns and ammunition to school won't face charges.
