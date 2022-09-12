ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Craycroft Road [Tucson, AZ]

Hit-and-Run Collision near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road Results in One Fatality. The crash happened on September 11th, near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. According to Tucson Police Department, a man was walking in the area when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The driver of...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD searching for missing, vulnerable man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 21-year-old man who was last seen Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15. Authorities say Carlos Gonzales-Padilla was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near Greasewood Road and West San Marcos Boulevard. At the time, he had been wearing a dark shirt and sweatpants.
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family, friends of hit-and-run victim plead for driver to come forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Family and friends are desperate for answers after a deadly hit-and-run in central Tucson. Police said 21-year-old Kendra Roberts was hit by three vehicles while walking in a crosswalk. Only two of the drivers stayed at the scene. It happened at the intersection of...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sahuarita police investigate false claim of kidnapping attempt

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Sahuarita say a child made up a story of an attempted kidnapping to avoid getting in trouble for leaving school without permission. Police received a report of an attempted kidnapping near Anza Trail School on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Officers learned that a man connected to a particular vehicle grabbed an 8-year-old near Anza Trail School, 15490 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.
SAHUARITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson-area agencies unite to combat street racing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies across Pima County have joined forces after seeing a stark increase in illegal street racing. According to Pima County sheriff's deputies, some of these races have resulted in fatal collisions. Last weekend, deputies made 36 arrests, issued several citations and...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Vulnerable man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 67-year-old man was found safe after he was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14. Pima County sheriff's deputies say he had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. near Camino Verde and Drexel Road. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took nearly 200 people into custody last weekend in connection with two large-scale street races. Officers said 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Five guns were also recovered during the sting. Authorities said...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after they were notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty officer last month. According to a news release from TPD, the allegations, which were of sexual misconduct, prompted an administrative investigation by the department's Office of Professional Standards. TPD...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Some PCC leaders say they've been threatened after KOLD Investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima Community College board member has come forward about a serious safety concern. During the Sept. 14 board meeting, Maria Garcia announced she was told some board members and the chancellor now fear for their safety after receiving threats. This comes just weeks...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police investigating deadly pedestrian vs vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a 2007 Cadillac SRX in the area of N. Stone Ave and E. Grant Rd. According to the Tucson Police Department, on September 9, 2022, just before 7:00 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a report of a collision involving an adult male pedestrian and a vehicle. Tucson Fire Department personnel were also dispatched to the scene and evaluated all those involved.
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Stone Avenue [Tucson, AZ]

Motorcyclist Hurt in Traffic Accident on West Prince Road. The incident happened on September 8th, in the morning in the area of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road. According to reports, the motorcyclist was riding in the area, when, for reasons currently unknown, the motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Due to the impact of the collision, the rider suffered life-threatening injuries.
TUCSON, AZ

