TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a 2007 Cadillac SRX in the area of N. Stone Ave and E. Grant Rd. According to the Tucson Police Department, on September 9, 2022, just before 7:00 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a report of a collision involving an adult male pedestrian and a vehicle. Tucson Fire Department personnel were also dispatched to the scene and evaluated all those involved.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO