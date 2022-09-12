ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans blow 13-point lead, then miss potential winning FG

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBSni_0hrSoUPJ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) â€” The Tennessee Titans started exactly the way they wanted, jumping out to a double-digit lead.

Finishing was the issue.

The Titans blew a 13-point lead Sunday, then drove down the field to set up Randy Bullock for a 47-yard field goal to beat the New York Giants. The kicker on his sixth NFL team yanked the game-winning attempt wide left to turn a season-opening win into a 21-20 loss.

â€œAnytime you lose itâ€™s a gut punch,â€� Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. â€œWe put a lot into it. We got it started how we wanted to. I give them a lot of credit. We went flat, and we werenâ€™t able to get anything going there in the second half.â€�

The Titans were the AFCâ€™s No. 1 seed a year ago with a 12-5 record and lost the divisional game on this same field in January after a turnover with 20 seconds left set up the winning field goal. On Sunday, the Titans led 13-0 at halftime, settling for a pair of field goals after drives stalled in the second quarter.

Bullock was 8 of 13 on kicks between 40 and 49 yards last season after becoming Tennesseeâ€™s third kicker. He replaced Michael Badgley, who lasted one game after replacing Sam Ficken, who was placed on injured reserve just before the season opener.

â€œRandy Bullock has made a bunch of kicks for us, and heâ€™ll continue to make a bunch of big kicks for us,â€� Vrabel said.

The Titans tried to bring in competition for Bullock. Undrafted rookie Caleb Shudak out of Iowa appeared ready to make it a good fight until he hurt a leg during the offseason program. Heâ€™s currently on the physically unable to perform list, keeping him out the next three games.

The Titans, who didnâ€™t play Ryan Tannehill or two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry in the preseason, also went three-and-out three times and punted six times. Rookie Kyle Philips also muffed a punt.

â€œI donâ€™t think we finished the way, obviously, that we wanted to,â€� said Tannehill, who finished with 266 yards and two touchdown passes. â€œWe didnâ€™t move the ball effectively enough throughout the game. And like you said, we had spurts where we did some good things. Weâ€™ve just got to be more consistent.â€�

The defense came up with five sacks and two turnovers, one an interception by Amani Hooker in the end zone. But the Titans who ranked second in the NFL giving up only 84.6 yards rushing per game last season while earning the AFCâ€™s No. 1 seed, gave up 122 of Saquon Barkleyâ€™s 164 yards rushing in the second half.

They only sacked Daniel Jones once in the second half after having four by halftime. Cornerback Kristian Fulton completely lost Sterling Shepard on a 65-yard catch-and-run TD.

â€œWeâ€™ve got to come back and fix it, because weâ€™ve got another big game Monday night,â€� said Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who had two sacks and a forced fumble. â€œI know theyâ€™re going to try to run the ball, running back, quarterback. Weâ€™ve got to prepare and get it corrected.â€�

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chargers' Herbert bruised and battered in 27-24 loss in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was left to walk gingerly into the trainer’s room inside Arrowhead Stadium, his left arm held tightly to his battered ribs, after Los Angeles blew a 10-point halftime lead and lost 27-24 to the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Herbert was expected to get X-rays after getting crushed by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna midway through the fourth quarter, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley was quick to say he thought his Pro Bowl quarterback would be OK. Herbert only missed on play after the hit before gamely trying to rally his team to victory. “It was just a tough NFL game and he took some big hits. None of those big hits had any impact on him bringing his team back the way he always does,” Staley said. “I think that we’re going to learn a lot more tomorrow, but I think in that area of losing his wind and (an injury) in that area of his body.”
NFL
The Associated Press

Seahawks' Jamal Adams seeking options for his latest injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams is still deciding on the best options to repair an injury to his quadriceps tendon suffered in the season opener against Denver. Carroll said Wednesday Adams wasn’t being placed on injured reserve and was seeking additional opinions after getting hurt in the first quarter of Monday’s win. “He’s getting all of the information he can right now to make sure that he knows what’s next from our guys and other people as well,” Carroll said. “We have the time to do it, so he’s going to take the time to do it right and get his mind really clear on what is the next step.” Adams was injured when he blitzed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson late in the first quarter of Seattle’s 17-16 victory. Adams limped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Big 12's underappreciated stealing spotlight early in season

Kansas improved to 2-0 for the first time in more than a decade by squeezing out a victory at West Virginia, a win highlighted by a clinching pick-six in overtime. Iowa State also went on the road and ended a six-game skid against its biggest rival, Iowa. There was Kansas State walloping ex-Big 12 rival Missouri to stay perfect through the first two games of the season, and Texas Tech, which beat then-No. 25 and future conference foe Houston to likewise stack two wins together. Pretty salty stuff from what were supposed to be the Big 12 also-rans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Chiefs rally past Chargers 27-24 in early AFC West showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In a showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers, two of the league’s best teams led by two of the game’s bright young quarterbacks, an unheralded seventh-round draft pick who a few years ago was working alongside his mother in a Wendy’s restaurant stole the show. The Chiefs’ Jaylen Watson picked off Justin Herbert at the goal line early in the fourth quarter Thursday night, headed the other way and was never touched on a 99-yard go-ahead touchdown that propelled Kansas City to a 27-24 victory. “I don’t even remember what happened at that moment,” Watson said later. “It’s all so surreal.” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 235 yards with TD passes to Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson, and fill-in kicker Matt Ammendola was perfect in place of injured Harrison Butker. But it was the Chiefs’ defense, and Watson’s highlight-reel interception, that allowed Kansas City (2-0) to overcome its early problems in an early divisional test.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Associated Press

Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader on a roll for unbeaten Orange

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — After Syracuse’s lopsided season-opening victory over Atlantic Coast Conference rival Louisville, Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader — the bearded one who’s as laid-back as any player in America — briefly fought his emotions on the podium following a stellar performance. The transfer from Mississippi State is in a good place under coach Dino Babers and knows it. “Coach Babers, I’m really thankful for him, just the opportunity to be here. He knows it wasn’t easy,” Shrader said, his voice cracking ever-so-slightly, “especially talking about last year. But I think it’s going to play out well.” When Shrader arrived at Syracuse, Tommy DeVito was the starter, but in Game 4 last season Babers decided that the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Shrader, an imposing dual threat and master of the fake, was the right man for the job. Shrader finished what ended as a disappointing 5-7 season, and when DeVito transferred to Illinois, the starting job was Shrader’s to lose.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

Joseph wants Nebraska head coaching job beyond this season

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph said Tuesday that he wants to be Nebraska’s next head football coach and not just the interim guy for the next nine games. Joseph met with the media for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts asked him to lead the program the rest of the season following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday. “I think when you accept the job as interim head coach, that’s the opportunity you’re working for, to become the head coach,” Joseph said. “But we understand what goes along with this profession. It’s wins and losses, and that’s what it’s going to depend on.” Joseph, 54, opens his stint as interim head coach with a home game against former conference rival and sixth-ranked Oklahoma (2-0) on Saturday. The Huskers (1-2) have lost 18 straight against Top 25 opponents.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Kamara leads CF Montreal against the New England Revolution

CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +125, Montreal +204, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Kei Kamara leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Amani Hooker
The Associated Press

UConn to pay Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million over firing

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing. The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union. “I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.” Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy