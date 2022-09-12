ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – September 12

By PA Reporter
Monday’s papers cover the procession of the Queen’s coffin.

The Sun and The Daily Telegraph call it the monarch’s “last great journey”.

It’s the “Queen’s saddest journey”, the Daily Express says.

The Daily Mail has: “The saddest journey… now the long goodbye.”

The procession will be her “final journey”, The Independent , the Daily Star , the i and the Daily Mirror write.

“Our gracious Queen,” Metro calls the late monarch.

The Times ‘ wrap carries the same photo and sentiment as the other papers, while inside shows crowds assembled along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to see the passing of her cortege.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times and The Guardian carry the latest from the war in Ukraine after Russian forces suffered a major set-back in Kharkiv.

CNN under fire after reporter refers to William and Kate as ‘the other two royals’

CNN has come under fire after one reporter referred to William and Kate as “the other two royals”. International correspondent Scott McLean mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan – on Saturday outside of Windsor Castle as William and Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, greeted the public alongside the Sussexes. They also viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96. “You can see Harry get out first and then you saw Meghan and then the other two royals as well,” Mr McLean said, which bothered some...
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace as Harry and Meghan join royals to receive coffin

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has completed its final journey to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, and a sea of mourners outside the gates. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join other royals at the late Queen’s long-standing residence in Westminster, as the hearse carrying her coffin drove from RAF Northolt along streets lined with well-wishers.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly joined royal family for dinner at Buckingham Palace

The royal family sat down for dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen’s coffin, multiple outlets have reported. King Charles III and the Queen Consort attended the family meal along with the other children and grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to CNN. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined members of the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales – for the intimate sit-down dinner inside Buckingham Palace in London, per Page Six.
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying-in-state

A guard standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s casket in Westminster Hall fainted overnight during the monarch’s lying-in-state.Guards from units including the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division and the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, are rotating around the coffin every 20 minutes. Each guard is on shift for six hours in total.It is not known if the guard suffered any injuries.The BBC suspended its live streaming of Westminster Hall after the incident, which occurred at around 1am.Sign up to our newsletters.
Biden given special permission to use armoured limousine known as ‘The Beast’ at Queen’s funeral

President Joe Biden will reportedly be able to use his own armoured limousine for ground transportation to and from Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.According to The Times, Whitehall sources say Mr Biden has been granted special dispensation to make use of the US-built armoured Cadillac state car — informally known as “The Beast” — for security reasons. The Times also reports that other G7 leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and Emperor Naruhito of Japan, are expected to be permitted their own ground transport. Not every foreign leader will be granted such privileges, however. Of the hundreds expected to...
Queen queue - live: Coffin line reopens as King Charles greets mourners on Wales visit

King Charles has greeted mourners in Wales during his first visit as monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla. After arriving by helicopter, King Charles attended a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The new monarch then greeted wellwishers lining the streets after the service. He will face a protest during his visit, however, with anti-monarchists holding a silent demonstration outside Cardiff Castle from 1pm. In London, the queue to see the Queen’s coffin has reached capacity but plans to try and stop people joining the line have failed. The Deparment for Culture,...
Queen’s funeral could see one of the largest TV audiences for decades

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is likely to attract one of the largest UK television audiences of recent decades.A benchmark for comparison is the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales on September 6, 1997, which was watched by an average of 32.1 million people, including 19.3 million on BBC One and 11.7 million on ITV.No royal event since then has come close to matching such huge ratings.The wedding on April 29, 2011 of the then Prince William and Kate Middleton attracted an average audience of 13.6 million on BBC One and 4.0 million on ITV.Coverage of the funeral...
Double queues introduced in Westminster Hall to speed up wait to see Queen’s coffin

Double queues have been introduced for mourners wishing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state inside Westminster Hall.Officials are now directing people to two lines on either side of the Queen’s coffin so twice as many people can pay their respects as waiting times grow to around 14 hours.Tens of thousands of people are trying to see Her Majesty’s coffin before Monday 19 September, the day of her funeral.The queue to get into Westminster Hall has now been paused after the line reached capacity in Southwark Park on Friday morning. Mourners hoping to see the coffin were warned the...
Is Prince Harry allowed to wear his military uniform to the Queen’s vigil?

Prince Harry did not wear a military uniform as he walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14 September) for her lying in state. Instead, the Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the British Army, wore his military medals pinned to his morning suit while walking in a procession alongside his father, the King, his brother, the Prince of Wales, and other members of the royal family. Watched by millions, Harry was also prohibited from saluting the coffin like his brother and father, and instead simply bowed his...
French airport to be renamed after Queen Elizabeth II

A small airport in northern France is to be renamed after the late Queen Elizabeth II.The airport serves Le Touquet – a coastal resort town that has been popular with British royals, aristocrats, and literati for decades.Due to its close proximity to the English Channel, the Touquet-Paris-Plage airport is known as “the most British of French airports”.From 14 October, it will be known as Le Touquet-Paris-Plage Elizabeth II, the town’s local authority announced this week.The Queen herself visited the town with her uncle Edward VIII when she was a young princess in the 1930s.The Prince of Wales, who later became...
Queen's death is reminder of disappearing WW II generation

The long good-bye for Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder of a broader truth playing out with little fanfare across Britain: The nation is bidding farewell to the men and women who fought the country’s battles during World War II.The queen, who served as a mechanic and truck driver in the last months of the war, was a tangible link to the sailors, soldiers, airmen, marines and others who signed up to do their bit in a conflict that killed 384,000 service personnel and 70,000 British civilians.But like the queen, even the youngest veterans of the war are now...
Queen was a ‘towering figure on the world stage’, says Archbishop

The Queen was described as a “towering figure on the world stage” during a memorial service in Cardiff attended by Charles during his first visit to Wales as King.Andrew John, Archbishop of Wales, highlighted the late monarch’s ability to “utilise soft power” and said we would never look at a jar of marmalade in the same way again, after she appeared with the fictional character Paddington Bear during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.Charles and his Queen Consort were greeted by gun salutes and cheering schoolchildren when they arrived in the capital of Wales – the final stop in their tour of...
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

