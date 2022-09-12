ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cwcolumbus.com

Columbus businesses allow workers to volunteer at area food banks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When business slowed down this summer at some area companies, workers stepped up and volunteered at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective instead. The volunteers said the arrangement helped fill a need on both sides. Instead of digging tunnels, several Smoot Construction workers dug in to take a bite out of hunger in the community.
cwcolumbus.com

Catalytic converter theft ring busted in South Columbus, according to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies in Central Ohio say they’ve put the brakes on an alleged theft ring in South Columbus that could be responsible for thousands of stolen catalytic converters. “Why are catalytic converters being stolen? It’s those precious metals, “ Groveport Police Chief Casey...
cwcolumbus.com

Hilliard police arrest man suspected of exposing himself to child

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police arrested a man Thursday who is suspected of exposing himself to a child who was walking to school. Police said the incident took place around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl...
cwcolumbus.com

Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
cwcolumbus.com

'Tis the season for apple picking in Ohio

UTICA, Ohio (WSYX) —A soggy Spring had some apple orchards off to a slower start. However, summer weather is proving to help get others back on track or do even better than normal. At Branstool Orchards in Utica, you can find just about anything. The orchard is home to...
