Several structures involved in morning Annaville fire
ANNAVILLE, Texas — Fire crews with ESD #1 battled a blaze involving several homes in Annaville Thursday morning. Crews were called to River Ln. around 5 a.m. and found a trailer home engulfed in flames, according to Nueces County ESD #1. The flames quickly spread to two other nearby homes.
JK Northway Exposition Center to double as emergency training facility
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The popular JK Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville, Texas is not only almost completely restored, but it will also double as an emergency operation center. This is all thanks to a competitive grant awarded to the city by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The exposition...
Family reunites with family dog two years later
When Maria Vega and her family lost their dog Fluffy in March 2020 in Corpus Christi, she did not expect to ever see that dog again. However, two and a half years later, Beeville Animal Control found Fluffy and called the Vega family to let them know Fluffy had been located. Vega and her kids got ready for a short trip from McAllen to reunite with their family pet.
Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
Now Hiring: The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi looking for 290+ workers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on Corpus Christi's first The Cheesecake Factory continues at La Palmera mall, and the company is now looking to hire!. The restaurant needs more than 290 staff members for the new location. "Hospitality-minded individuals who take pride in their work and thrive in an...
Silver Alert issued for missing Ingleside man
INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old man. Robert Gage was last seen leaving his Ingleside house on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., officials said. He is believed to be driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with TX license plate KFB7805.
City of Gregory receives $2.5 million to replace vital waterline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Rescue Plan is coming to the aid of the City of Gregory after leaders there worked for several years to get the money to replace a vital waterline in town. The federal government is sending the City of Gregory $2.5 million to replace...
'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has been paying attention to our 'Driving You Crazy' series with pen and paper in hand these last few weeks. We had a chance to visit with the Interim Director of Public Works, Gabriel Hinojosa, to get his take on efforts to repair and replace all those potholes and bumps that are driving you crazy.
TAMU-CC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."
Driving You Crazy Finals: Airport vs. Timbergate
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for our last semi-final round and are now moving on to our final round of Driving You Crazy!. The two streets fighting for a chance to be named the worst street in Corpus Christi are Timbergate and Airport!. Timbergate vs. Holly.
Post about toddler found wandering Kingsville apartment complex with no parents was hoax, police say
KINGSVILLE, Texas — You never know what you will come across in "Trash to Treasure" groups on social media. A post in a Kingsville Facebook group, which police said was a hoax, had several people in the community worried this morning. The post claimed a toddler was found wandering...
Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio
A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
Expanded VA clinic opening in Corpus Christi, will accept new patients by the end of 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans looking for healthcare services will soon have more options in the Coastal Bend. The Corpus Christi VA Clinic is expanding later this year to a larger building not far from the current location. The new facility will be more than 59,000 square feet and have multiple floors.
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
First responders climb steps of Whataburger Field to remember those who passed on 9/11
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger Field held the 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Workout Sunday morning. It was an opportunity for both first responders and the public to show their support for those who lost their lives on this day, 21 years ago during the tragedy in New York City.
'Mind boggling': Nueces County judges giving harsher punishments for kids that bring guns to school
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Hamlin Middle School student who brought a gun to school appeared in court on Wednesday as authorities continue to let the public know they take all threats against schools very seriously. "When you bring a weapon to school you don't just put yourself in...
Ferguson pleaded guilty to murdering Calallen teen Gabe Cooley on day two of trial
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man accused of killing a Calallen teen pleaded guilty to the crime on day two of the trial. Billy Ferguson admitted in court to killing Gabe Cooley at a Coastal Bend Walmart in 2020. Cooley was shopping at the Walmart at Five Points when...
Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse
In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built during World War II. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
Man falls 500 ft. on Mustang Island from powered paraglider
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling from over 500 feet in the air from a powered paraglider and his parachute did not open.
City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
