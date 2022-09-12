ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Newswatch 16

Governor Wolf tours Nanticoke apprenticeship program

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf got a first-hand look at the work done at IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke on Thursday. "What you do here is really, really important, and you learn things that probably nobody else learns and cannot learn anywhere else," said Gov. Wolf. The electrical...
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

Mayor receives award from the state

MAYFIELD, Pa. — An award for the mayor of a borough in Lackawanna County. Al Chelik, the mayor of Mayfield, received an award from the Pennsylvania Mayors Association for his 48 years of service. The award was presented at the Mayfield Council meeting. The mayor says all those who...
MAYFIELD, PA
Newswatch 16

Kicking off Toys for Tots campaign

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. The Hanover Township Lions Club shows us it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays. The Lions partnered with the US Marine Corps reserve to kick off the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign. Staff...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

2022 Falloween event list

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Service honors 9/11 victims in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A memorial service to honor the victims of 9/11 was held Sunday evening in Scranton. The service was held at the Cathedral Cemetary in the city by the Hook O'Malley Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 4. The service was dedicated to the more than 3,000 who...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man dies after Scranton apartment fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday. According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases. McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house. […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton School District not allowing any bags at certain events

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District announced that it will stop allowing bags of any kind to be carried into Veterans Memorial Stadium. This follows the school district's earlier changes requiring students to have clear bookbags. The new bag restrictions are extended into district-sponsored events, including sporting and...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Protesting for better healthcare in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Outside the First Hospital, protesters like Esther Crook from Nanticoke came out to make their voices heard. Esther thinks the healthcare industry is shutting out more patients than it's letting in. “This is the only place that I knew to come to get myself back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Remembering 9/11 in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A bagpiper led firefighters to a 9/11 remembrance service at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Monday morning. Flags were lowered to half staff. There was also a wreath laying and speakers at the memorial service. "We will never just forget everything that they have, especially...
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced for assaulting a child in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — In Wayne County, a man learned his fate after sexually assaulting a child. A judge sentenced Anthony Show, of Scranton, to five to 10 years behind bars. Show was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault after molesting a 10-year-old girl in Wayne County in 2018. Show...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

March for Arch benefit held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network was held in Scranton Sunday afternoon at the V-Spot Bar on Providence Road. This particular event honors Jack Archer of Scranton, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2017. Jack's daughter Caroline and her husband plan...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

