Stop me if you heard this before - "It's like a bull in a Tractor Supply." Yea, I know, it's supposed to be "Like a bull in a china shop." But that's not the case here, and it's a true story. Have you ever stood in a check-out line while a bull is in front of you paying for purchases? Well, I have, and I've got pictures to prove it.

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO