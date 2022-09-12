Read full article on original website
First NEPA Fair ready to go in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tents and displays were going up on the grounds of the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Thursday morning. Vendors are just one part of the first NEPA Fair. People we spoke with say they were excited to have another fair to sell their items...
Governor Wolf tours Nanticoke apprenticeship program
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf got a first-hand look at the work done at IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke on Thursday. "What you do here is really, really important, and you learn things that probably nobody else learns and cannot learn anywhere else," said Gov. Wolf. The electrical...
Mayor receives award from the state
MAYFIELD, Pa. — An award for the mayor of a borough in Lackawanna County. Al Chelik, the mayor of Mayfield, received an award from the Pennsylvania Mayors Association for his 48 years of service. The award was presented at the Mayfield Council meeting. The mayor says all those who...
Kicking off Toys for Tots campaign
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. The Hanover Township Lions Club shows us it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays. The Lions partnered with the US Marine Corps reserve to kick off the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign. Staff...
2022 Falloween event list
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies
SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
Service honors 9/11 victims in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A memorial service to honor the victims of 9/11 was held Sunday evening in Scranton. The service was held at the Cathedral Cemetary in the city by the Hook O'Malley Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 4. The service was dedicated to the more than 3,000 who...
Truck crashes into car dealership in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — A pickup truck barrelled into a car dealership in the Electric City. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Scranton Dodge along Wyoming Avenue. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. Want to see what was in news in 1983? Head on...
No Bull! Bradford County, Pennsylvania Store Gets Visit From MASSIVE Customer
Stop me if you heard this before - "It's like a bull in a Tractor Supply." Yea, I know, it's supposed to be "Like a bull in a china shop." But that's not the case here, and it's a true story. Have you ever stood in a check-out line while a bull is in front of you paying for purchases? Well, I have, and I've got pictures to prove it.
Man dies after Scranton apartment fire
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday. According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases. McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house. […]
Scranton School District not allowing any bags at certain events
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District announced that it will stop allowing bags of any kind to be carried into Veterans Memorial Stadium. This follows the school district's earlier changes requiring students to have clear bookbags. The new bag restrictions are extended into district-sponsored events, including sporting and...
Protesting for better healthcare in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Outside the First Hospital, protesters like Esther Crook from Nanticoke came out to make their voices heard. Esther thinks the healthcare industry is shutting out more patients than it's letting in. “This is the only place that I knew to come to get myself back...
Animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A humane officer was called to check out the condition of some animals at a property in Susquehanna County. What she didn't expect to find was a dog in horrendous shape. Last week, Lackawanna County Humane Officer Marci Zeiler received a call for help from...
Missing man out of Susquehanna County
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber.
Crews investigating apartment fire in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are investigating what caused a fire at an apartment complex in Lackawanna County. It happened Wednesday morning inside an apartment at the Bangor Heights Complex on Kennedy Street in Scranton. The fire chief says crews rescued one man, who is in critical condition but is...
Remembering 9/11 in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — A bagpiper led firefighters to a 9/11 remembrance service at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Monday morning. Flags were lowered to half staff. There was also a wreath laying and speakers at the memorial service. "We will never just forget everything that they have, especially...
Man sentenced for assaulting a child in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — In Wayne County, a man learned his fate after sexually assaulting a child. A judge sentenced Anthony Show, of Scranton, to five to 10 years behind bars. Show was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault after molesting a 10-year-old girl in Wayne County in 2018. Show...
March for Arch benefit held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network was held in Scranton Sunday afternoon at the V-Spot Bar on Providence Road. This particular event honors Jack Archer of Scranton, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2017. Jack's daughter Caroline and her husband plan...
Kicking off the Fleetville Fall Fair in Lackawanna County
FLEETVILLE, Pa. — The 3rd Annual Fleetville Fall Fair kicked off Saturday in Lackawanna County. Nearly 170 vendors filled the fields outside the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company for the fair. There was plenty of fun for the whole family, from petting zoos to pony rides. The fall fair is...
