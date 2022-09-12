ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 4

Related
KMOV

1 killed in 3-car crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An early Thursday morning crash in rural St. Clair County left one person dead and another injured. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Floraville Road at Loeher Road just south of Paderborn, Illinois. According to police, a Hyundai Elantra and two Ford Escapes were found crashed off the roadway. Officers believed the Elantra and one of the Escapes were involved in a head-on collision. The second Escape then hit both vehicles, causing all three to slide off the roadway.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Florissant, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Broken Glass#Violent Crime#St Louis County Police
KMOV

Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company

ST. LOUIS – A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company. Ronald Scott Miller, 54, of Waterloo, Illinois, is convicted on one count of wire fraud. As part of his plea agreement, he admitted to several schemes between March 27, 2014 and Sept. 29, 2020, to steal money from his former employer.
WATERLOO, IL
FOX2Now

Man threatens to blow up Florissant Family Dollar

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was arrested for threatening to blow up a business. Brandon Shaw, 40, is charged with making a terroristic threat. Police say Shaw went into the Family Dollar on South New Florissant Road on August 28. He was playing loud music and an employee told him to turn it down. Employees were frightened after he said that he would blow up the building.
KMOV

St. Louis Unsolved

Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later. Who stabbed and killed Marcy Macinski? It's been 35 years and the family is still asking questions. ‘She fought to the end’ | The tragic murder of BeeBee Williams and the 30-year search for...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Herald & Review

Body of man missing for 28 years found in Missouri, Moline police say

The body of Steve Asplund, a Moline man missing for 28 years, has been found in St. Louis County, Missouri. Police said Monday they believe Asplund went into the river on his own volition near the I-74 bridge, became entangled in a barge and was dragged down river. Asplund, Moline,...
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy