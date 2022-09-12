Read full article on original website
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An early Thursday morning crash in rural St. Clair County left one person dead and another injured. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Floraville Road at Loeher Road just south of Paderborn, Illinois. According to police, a Hyundai Elantra and two Ford Escapes were found crashed off the roadway. Officers believed the Elantra and one of the Escapes were involved in a head-on collision. The second Escape then hit both vehicles, causing all three to slide off the roadway.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two more marijuana dispensaries were damaged in St. Louis County overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police said two Bloc dispensaries were damaged in attempted burglaries in Richmond Heights and Valley Park. A spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department said a burglary alarm at...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
A federal judge has sentenced a man prison over a pair of armed robberies that investigators considered to be "violent and aggressive."
A Georgia man appeared in federal court Wednesday on a criminal charge connected with a deadly St. Louis shooting.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Ann man was killed after being struck by two cars while trying to cross a road Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Bryan Maide-Shead, 33. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Missouri Route 180, also...
A 27-year-old woman from Wisconsin, Kyrie Fields, has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed Charlie Criniere last month.
A surveillance video released by police on Thursday showed two people running from gunfire at a supermarket in north county.
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
A two-year-old’s mother would not accept that her daughter just tripped and fell. Now, daycare inspectors believe they’ve found the real culprit.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department mourns the loss of one of its longtime officers. Daniel McIntyre, a sergeant with the department, has died after a three-year battle with cancer. Sgt. McIntyre had served the citizens of St. Louis County since 1997. The police...
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: A look at one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. Realtor David Mayer shows us one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10...
An investigation is underway after a train and a vehicle were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in the Metro East.
ST. LOUIS – A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company. Ronald Scott Miller, 54, of Waterloo, Illinois, is convicted on one count of wire fraud. As part of his plea agreement, he admitted to several schemes between March 27, 2014 and Sept. 29, 2020, to steal money from his former employer.
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was arrested for threatening to blow up a business. Brandon Shaw, 40, is charged with making a terroristic threat. Police say Shaw went into the Family Dollar on South New Florissant Road on August 28. He was playing loud music and an employee told him to turn it down. Employees were frightened after he said that he would blow up the building.
Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later. Who stabbed and killed Marcy Macinski? It's been 35 years and the family is still asking questions. ‘She fought to the end’ | The tragic murder of BeeBee Williams and the 30-year search for...
The body of Steve Asplund, a Moline man missing for 28 years, has been found in St. Louis County, Missouri. Police said Monday they believe Asplund went into the river on his own volition near the I-74 bridge, became entangled in a barge and was dragged down river. Asplund, Moline,...
