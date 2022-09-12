ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

thesungazette.com

Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
KGET 17

All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 indicted for possession of firearms, ammunition in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  — The Department of Justice announced Thursday a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against two residents of Washington state for possession of firearms and ammunition in Fresno County. A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Brian Ulises Rangel, 21, and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Everett, Washington, charging Rangel […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

City of Porterville announcement millions in funds for new library

PORTERVILLE – Porterville City Library will be rebuilt following an announcement by the city of Porterville. In place of the library ravaged by fire more than two years ago will be a new $7.2 million facility. The city of Porterville will receive $7,263,158.00 of grant funding to build a...
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amtrak San Joaquins through Fresno could be suspended

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Amtrak San Joaquins warned riders of a possible indefinite suspension of their service. It comes as the nation’s Class I freight carriers, including Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), are currently in negotiations over salary, benefits, time off, and work practices with their respective employee union […]
FRESNO, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Tulare County Fair Preview

Tulare County’s Fair returns this week, located at the usual location of the Tulare fairgrounds. This year, the fair will open Wednesday, September 14, and will close on Sunday, September 18. The fair will feature livestock shows, live entertainment, fair food, and rides and games. Quilts of Honor will...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Dr. Engel-Silva takes over a first female CEO for Proteus

VISALIA – For the first time in over 50 years of operation, Proteus, Inc. announced Dr. Michelle Engel-Silva as their first female Chief Executive Officer to direct the company in its goal to provide a better life for farmworkers. Dr. Engel-Silva was announced as the official CEO on Sept....
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘No danger’ at Bullard High School, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning. In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Farmers letting crops die amid drought, record heat

Firebaugh, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley farmers are letting their crops die amid the ongoing drought and record-breaking heat this summer. On Fresno County’s west side, thousands of acres of almond trees are being removed because the water supply isn’t there. Farmer Joe del Bosque says he and his neighbors are sacrificing orchards. Almond trees […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash on Highway 41 and Quebec Avenue in Kings County

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident on SR-41 in Kings County. The incident was described as a head-on collision involving two cars that occurred on State Route 41 and Quebec Road, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Near...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

COVID relief checks continue into 2022 for nonprofit orgs

TULARE COUNTY – Another year, another COVID relief check as a sliver of the county’s pandemic relief funds are being put in the pockets of local nonprofits. The Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency (HHSA) is urging local nonprofits to apply for COVID-19 relief funds granted by the state of California. The funds come from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) which is a program of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, which granted billions in COVID-19 relief all over the state. Applications for nonprofits end on Oct. 12.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

