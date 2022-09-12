Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
$600 per hour: How much Fresno is paying for Nelson Esparza’s defense
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – How much will the City of Fresno pay for City Council President Nelson Esparza’s defense for alleged attempted extortion? In May, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld claimed former city attorney Doug Sloan was being extorted and said Esparza told Sloan that he could only work for the council majority or he […]
KGET 17
All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
KMJ
Dispatchers Critically Low, 6-week Course Available To Fill Vacant Positions
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Dispatchers are needed to fill many vacant positions throughout the city, county and at the state level. Valley ROP is partnering with American Ambulance, CALFIRE and police agencies to offer a 6-week course. According to Valley ROP, those who complete the 6-weeks can count on...
2 indicted for possession of firearms, ammunition in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Department of Justice announced Thursday a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against two residents of Washington state for possession of firearms and ammunition in Fresno County. A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Brian Ulises Rangel, 21, and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Everett, Washington, charging Rangel […]
thesungazette.com
City of Porterville announcement millions in funds for new library
PORTERVILLE – Porterville City Library will be rebuilt following an announcement by the city of Porterville. In place of the library ravaged by fire more than two years ago will be a new $7.2 million facility. The city of Porterville will receive $7,263,158.00 of grant funding to build a...
What to do in Central California this weekend
ABC30 is taking action to highlight all the activities during your weekend!
Mennonite Disaster Service breaks ground on new Kingsburg warehouse
The dirt lot will turn into a 7,200 sq. ft. facility, where volunteers will receive training. It will also serve as the organization's warehouse to store tools and equipment needed for rebuilding projects.
Amtrak San Joaquins through Fresno could be suspended
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Amtrak San Joaquins warned riders of a possible indefinite suspension of their service. It comes as the nation’s Class I freight carriers, including Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), are currently in negotiations over salary, benefits, time off, and work practices with their respective employee union […]
thecampusjournal.com
Tulare County Fair Preview
Tulare County’s Fair returns this week, located at the usual location of the Tulare fairgrounds. This year, the fair will open Wednesday, September 14, and will close on Sunday, September 18. The fair will feature livestock shows, live entertainment, fair food, and rides and games. Quilts of Honor will...
nypressnews.com
Active shooter reports at California schools spur investigations; may all be hoaxes, authorities say
Police were investigating a string of reports of active shooters or threats to several California schools on Wednesday, but so far most of the calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes and students are safe, authorities said. Law enforcement sources told The Times that while investigations are ongoing, the FBI...
thesungazette.com
Dr. Engel-Silva takes over a first female CEO for Proteus
VISALIA – For the first time in over 50 years of operation, Proteus, Inc. announced Dr. Michelle Engel-Silva as their first female Chief Executive Officer to direct the company in its goal to provide a better life for farmworkers. Dr. Engel-Silva was announced as the official CEO on Sept....
KMPH.com
Family considering legal action after developmentally disabled daughter left on hot bus
FRESNO, Calif. — The family of Charmaine Tyler is demanding accountability in the form of policies put in place after they learned their loved one was left inside a hot bus during the valley's extreme heatwave on September 6. "There's no checks and balances," said Sabrina Green, the sister...
Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
KMPH.com
Visalia homeowners without AC since August demanding answers from American Home Shield
VISALIA, Calif. — Dolores Ramirez and Santiago Trujillo of Visalia have been without a working air-conditioning unit since August 31 and experiencing record-breaking temperatures through the first week of September. The couple purchased home insurance with American Home Shield insurance company in February of this year. In July, a...
This Fresno CVS is closing for good: ‘I’m concerned’
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The CVS Pharmacy on Downtown Fresno’s Fulton Street will close its doors for the final time on Tuesday. The building is owned by the corporation, CVS Pharmacy, and it will likely stay empty until the company figures out what to do with it. In the meantime, customers and regulars have to […]
‘No danger’ at Bullard High School, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning. In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school […]
Farmers letting crops die amid drought, record heat
Firebaugh, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley farmers are letting their crops die amid the ongoing drought and record-breaking heat this summer. On Fresno County’s west side, thousands of acres of almond trees are being removed because the water supply isn’t there. Farmer Joe del Bosque says he and his neighbors are sacrificing orchards. Almond trees […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash on Highway 41 and Quebec Avenue in Kings County
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident on SR-41 in Kings County. The incident was described as a head-on collision involving two cars that occurred on State Route 41 and Quebec Road, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Near...
thesungazette.com
COVID relief checks continue into 2022 for nonprofit orgs
TULARE COUNTY – Another year, another COVID relief check as a sliver of the county’s pandemic relief funds are being put in the pockets of local nonprofits. The Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency (HHSA) is urging local nonprofits to apply for COVID-19 relief funds granted by the state of California. The funds come from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) which is a program of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, which granted billions in COVID-19 relief all over the state. Applications for nonprofits end on Oct. 12.
