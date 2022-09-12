‘Big Brother 24’: Brittany Says Michael Went ‘Too Far,’ Turner Responds to Manipulation Accusation

Big Brother had a double eviction, and fans got to watch the drama between houseguests live. But there was a lot they didn’t see. The new episode showed that and how houseguests reacted to Michael Bruner’s fight to stay.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Sept. 11, 2022.]

Brittany says Michael took things ‘too far’ in the ‘Big Brother 24’ double eviction

Michael went after Brittany Hoopes in his speech before voting. He called her out for making multiple final two deals that week and called her game messy. The houseguests voted him out, and he stormed out.

“That was extremely difficult,” Monte Taylor told the group right after he left. “And I think there were some things said that obviously hurt some people and that were obviously used for campaigning for Michael.”

Brittany said in the diary room, “I feel betrayed by what Michael said in his speech, more betrayed than I expected. I just hope he kinda sits in [the] jury house and realizes that that was, that was too far. He took it too far.”

She cried and continued, “He didn’t have to do that.” Brittany then claimed she played the messy game for them to move forward together.

Turner responds to Michael’s accusation of manipulation

Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Michael campaigned hard before he left. But he also called out Matt “Turner” in front of everyone.

“Turner, I am disgusted,” Michael said. “Upstairs, you talking about ‘I would never take out the LGBT person.’”

“That was my plan,” he replied.

“Don’t use that for manipulation,” Michael. Turner denied doing so. He addressed this again after Michael was evicted.

“I don’t love that he called that manipulation,” Turner told the rest of the houseguests. “That was not me trying to manipulate like that is not what that was, and I just hate that Michael would even think that,” he said in the diary room. “I truly did not want to take out the only other LGBTQ member, but at the end of the day, it was a game decision. And I just hate that he said that.”

Turner told Monte he was still going for the prize money. Monte said everyone would’ve gotten second against Michael, so he had to go.

Michael has mixed feelings about Turner after the eviction

Showbiz Cheat Sheet sent questions to Michael after his eviction. We got his responses, and he talked about his feelings about Turner.

“I have mixed feelings about Turner right now,” he admitted. “On the one hand, I fully respect that he is playing the game hard, and he is making bold and strategic moves. So I respect that.”

“I think that where it gets a little dicey for me is that it was an unnecessary lie,” he continued. “Last week, he was promising me up and down. I was safe this week. And part of that was that he didn’t want to take out the only other LGBTQ plus person in the game and to immediately go back on that. It rubs me the wrong way because that’s not something that I was ever going to use to manipulate anyone in the game.”

Turner didn’t plan to backdoor Michael, but Monte pushed for it. It looks like Turner might not have Michael’s vote if he makes it to the end.

