Salt Lake City, UT

violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City ranks near the top of beauty-obsessed cities

SALT LAKE CITY — From hair salons to spas and medical beauty treatments, Salt Lake City ranks No. 2 on the list of beauty-obsessed cities. The StyleSeat beauty blog collected Google business listing data for its study. Based on the number of beauty-business listings and ratings, Salt Lake City came No. 2 just after Portland, OR.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
103.5 KISSFM

The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID
ksl.com

2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
OREM, UT
ABC4

Using wetlands to improve the Great Salt Lake

UTAH (ABC4) – The Great Salt Lake’s ecosystem supports 75 percent of all wetlands in Utah.  The Nature Conservancy is working on a project to create 40 acres of new wetlands just outside of Layton. The new wetlands will serve to create habitat for migratory birds, manage runoff rainwater, and improve the quality of the […]
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked

SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A’s 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake...
ksl.com

Salt Lake City airport's new growth, new gates moving 'ahead of schedule' as facility turns 2

SALT LAKE CITY — Sebastiano Cardella took an assignment to help build a completely new Salt Lake City International Airport in the summer of 2014. Construction started with a parking lot before thousands of construction workers over the past eight years moved to other projects that got the new airport facility off the ground and running, with a little less than 5 million square feet of building space and 250 acres of airfield and roadway paving.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Uber speaks out on fatal SLC ride

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Following the fatal Trax collision involving an Uber vehicle, Uber representatives have spoken out on the incident. A statement from an Uber representatives regarding the fatality reads as follows: “Our hearts are with the rider’s loved ones during their time of mourning. We have deactivated the driver, and we stand […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

