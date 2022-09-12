Read full article on original website
attheroost.com
Rice Football 2022: Louisiana Game Week Practice Report
Rice football plays Louisiana this week, which comes to Houston riding a 15-game winning streak. Here’s what we learned from this week’s practices. Saturday can’t get here soon enough. Rice football is eagerly awaiting another chance to get on the field after a thorough drubbing of McNeese State last weekend. This week’s opponent. Louisiana, promises to be a much tougher out.
attheroost.com
Rice Football 2022: Louisiana presser quotes, updates and depth chart
Rice football plays Louisiana this week. Here’s what Mike Bloomgren had to say about the matchup, injury updates and depth chart notes. Head coach Mike Bloomgren and a pair of players met with the media for their customary weekly availability. They recapped the McNeese win and looked at the week ahead, detailing what they’re expecting to see when Louisiana takes the field.
attheroost.com
The Roost Podcast | Ep 125 – Rice Football vs McNeese Recap
Rice football bounced back with an emphatic Week 2 win over McNeese State. What went right for the Owls and can they keep it up going forward?. The second game went much better than the first for Rice football who blasted McNeese State 52-10. It was one of the most dominant showings the program has scene under the direction of head coach Mike Bloomgren and it comes as the team reaches the halfway point of nonconference play. On this week’s show, we break down the game and discuss the team’s trajectory moving forward.
Abbeville Meridional
New LHSAA playoff format affects Patriots the most
North Vermilion could play Abbeville in football playoffs and Barbe in baseball playoffs. The North Vermilion Patriots football team, a Class 4A football team, could play Abbeville, Erath or Kaplan in this year’s football playoffs. Also, if the North Vermilion Patriots want to win another baseball state title, the odds are they are going to have to beat Barbe, the two-time defending Class 5A state champs, in the finals.
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
Did You Know Lafayette Hosted a PGA Tour Tournament in the Late 50s/Early 60s?
Yes, the PGA Tour was not nearly as big in the middle of the 20th century as it is now, but it's still pretty cool to know that Lafayette was part of the tour.
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
Four police chief candidates pass chief's exam
Four hopefuls had their civil service exam scores by the civil service board on Wednesday, records obtained by KATC indicate.
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown
An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
Safehouse opens additional Christian transitional housing for sober living in Lafayette
The Lafayette Christian nonprofit organization, Safehouse Sober Living, is opening up two additional transition houses for men and women in recovery from substance abuse.
L'Observateur
St. Charles Parish to be given FEMA grant
WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $7,205,168 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants in disaster aid for Louisiana. “I’m grateful to see Youngsville receive this much-needed aid to protect against future flooding and bolster the city’s storm water management....
Youngsville Traffic Closure Starts Today + Other Important Traffic Closures Across Lafayette Parish
The city of Youngsville continues to work to improve its roadways and drainage. First comes the good news from U.S. Senator John Kennedy as FEMA is providing $5,230,350 to the city of Youngsville to construct retention ponds to mitigate flood damage. I’m grateful to see Youngsville receive this much-needed aid...
kalb.com
Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A motorcyclist from Church Point died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday on Hwy 1, north of Marksville. Louisiana State Police said a Marksville man was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram southbound on Hwy 1 when he attempted to turn left into a private drive. This placed the vehicle in the direct path of a northbound 2014 Harley Davidson, which resulted in a crash.
Sugar Cane Festival returns to New Iberia September 23
The festival takes place September 23-24. There will be events such as the "Blessing of the crop," a 5K, and the Fais Do Do music festival.
Acadiana's "most wanted" fugitive arrested after high-speed chase
After a high-speed chase through two parishes, a man described by law enforcement as one of Acadiana's "most wanted" fugitives has been arrested.
Police investigating after body found in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body found on the roadway. BRPD confirmed […]
