ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
attheroost.com

Rice Football 2022: Louisiana Game Week Practice Report

Rice football plays Louisiana this week, which comes to Houston riding a 15-game winning streak. Here’s what we learned from this week’s practices. Saturday can’t get here soon enough. Rice football is eagerly awaiting another chance to get on the field after a thorough drubbing of McNeese State last weekend. This week’s opponent. Louisiana, promises to be a much tougher out.
HOUSTON, TX
attheroost.com

Rice Football 2022: Louisiana presser quotes, updates and depth chart

Rice football plays Louisiana this week. Here’s what Mike Bloomgren had to say about the matchup, injury updates and depth chart notes. Head coach Mike Bloomgren and a pair of players met with the media for their customary weekly availability. They recapped the McNeese win and looked at the week ahead, detailing what they’re expecting to see when Louisiana takes the field.
HOUSTON, TX
attheroost.com

The Roost Podcast | Ep 125 – Rice Football vs McNeese Recap

Rice football bounced back with an emphatic Week 2 win over McNeese State. What went right for the Owls and can they keep it up going forward?. The second game went much better than the first for Rice football who blasted McNeese State 52-10. It was one of the most dominant showings the program has scene under the direction of head coach Mike Bloomgren and it comes as the team reaches the halfway point of nonconference play. On this week’s show, we break down the game and discuss the team’s trajectory moving forward.
HOUSTON, TX
Abbeville Meridional

New LHSAA playoff format affects Patriots the most

North Vermilion could play Abbeville in football playoffs and Barbe in baseball playoffs. The North Vermilion Patriots football team, a Class 4A football team, could play Abbeville, Erath or Kaplan in this year’s football playoffs. Also, if the North Vermilion Patriots want to win another baseball state title, the odds are they are going to have to beat Barbe, the two-time defending Class 5A state champs, in the finals.
MAURICE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
Lafayette, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
City
Rice, TX
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Broussard, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Houston, TX
Sports
Lafayette, LA
Sports
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Michael Desormeaux
Calcasieu Parish News

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Louisiana#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Tx Tv#Espn Lrb#The Roost Podcast
KPEL 96.5

Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown

An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
OPELOUSAS, LA
L'Observateur

St. Charles Parish to be given FEMA grant

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $7,205,168 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants in disaster aid for Louisiana. “I’m grateful to see Youngsville receive this much-needed aid to protect against future flooding and bolster the city’s storm water management....
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kalb.com

Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A motorcyclist from Church Point died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday on Hwy 1, north of Marksville. Louisiana State Police said a Marksville man was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram southbound on Hwy 1 when he attempted to turn left into a private drive. This placed the vehicle in the direct path of a northbound 2014 Harley Davidson, which resulted in a crash.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police investigating after body found in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body found on the roadway. BRPD confirmed […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy