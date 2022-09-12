Read full article on original website
Five luxury resorts overlooking rice terraces
At the resorts in the North, visitors can watch the terraced fields in the ripe rice season. Le Champ Tu Le is located in Nuoc Ong village, Tu Le commune, Van Chan district, Yen Bai. The resort is located in Tu Le valley at the foot of Khau Pha pass, with views of fields and terraces. Visitors here can feel the culture of the Thai, Mong, and Dao ethnic groups, enjoy specialties of five-color sticky rice, Tu Le nuggets, take a hot spring bath to take care of their health. Photo: Resort.
Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top
Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
A tourist destination close to nature in Hoa Binh
HOA BINH – Only 40 minutes away from Hanoi, La Saveur De Hoa Binh has a rich natural landscape and many entertainment facilities for the family. For many months now, every weekend, Huy Duc’s family (Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi) has packed up his car to go on vacation. He shared, that in the past, family members were always busy, so they only went on vacation in the summer for their children. Trips usually last 1-2 weeks. However, the appearance of Covid-19 changed his family’s travel habits.
I Was So Scared Of Flying, I Couldn't Set Foot On A Plane. Here's How I Overcame My Phobia.
"When Brian optimistically surprised me with tickets to the Bahamas... we got as far as the jetway before I froze."
Festival of Thrift: make-do-and-mend fair grows as cost of living bites
In an office window on Redcar’s rainswept esplanade hangs a washing line of recycled paper, slowly drying after being pulped and having seeds embedded into it. Soon the paper will become business cards and leaflets. Inside the the office, organisers of the festival taking place on 24-25 September, discuss...
The 'Blinking Guy' uses his meme fame to do good, raising money for multiple sclerosis research
'If a fraction of those who have seen my goofy face donated to MS research, I have a feeling we could kick this thing in no time,' he said.
