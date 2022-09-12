Read full article on original website
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
American found dead at same luxury Bahamas resort where 3 US tourists died earlier this year
An American tourist died on Tuesday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas. In May, three other US tourists died at the luxury resort.
10 Most-Scenic Train Trips Through the U.S. (With Views That’ll Instantly Make You More Relaxed)
Train travel has long held a romantic place in many adventurers’ hearts. Maybe it’s the fantasy of climbing aboard with a pillbox hat on your head and a vintage vanity case in your hand, like something out of an Agatha Christie novel (minus all the murder-y parts, of course). Or maybe it’s the slow and steady pace of riding the rails, turning a trip into a true voyage. For many Europeans, it’s all about the environmental impact, as scenic train trips have lower carbon emissions compared to flying. In Sweden, flygskam (flight shame) and tagskryt (train bragging) have become big buzzwords.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
Inside incredible cruise ship ‘graveyards’ where retired £500million vessels go to die – here’s how they’re demolished
INCREDIBLE pictures show how cruise ships are demolished when they come to the end of their life. The giant £500 million vessels are taken to specialist yards, like the one at Aliaga in Turkey, and then dismantled piece-by-piece. Despite the value of the ships, the Covid pandemic has hit...
vinlove.net
Five luxury resorts overlooking rice terraces
At the resorts in the North, visitors can watch the terraced fields in the ripe rice season. Le Champ Tu Le is located in Nuoc Ong village, Tu Le commune, Van Chan district, Yen Bai. The resort is located in Tu Le valley at the foot of Khau Pha pass, with views of fields and terraces. Visitors here can feel the culture of the Thai, Mong, and Dao ethnic groups, enjoy specialties of five-color sticky rice, Tu Le nuggets, take a hot spring bath to take care of their health. Photo: Resort.
This retired train is a permanent luxury hotel on a bridge overlooking Kruger National Park
If you want to really up your sightseeing-safari getaway with some unique, top-tier lodging, the Kruger Shalati might be right up your ally. Known as “the train on the bridge” since it opened in 2020, the train is perched on a bridge over the Sabie River. The 31 rooms include both 24 Train Carriage Suites and seven Bridge House Suites, which aren’t located onboard but in a garden next to the bridge.
vinlove.net
Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top
Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
9 Luxury Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
tripatini.com
2 Days Delhi Agra & Taj Mahal Tour
Explore Delhi and Agra including the Taj Mahal on 2 Days Delhi Agra & Taj Mahal TourFirst, visit the cultural, spiritual, and historical landmarks of India's capital such as Humayun’s Tomb and the India Gate. Then, head to Agra to spend the night. In the morning, enjoy views of the Taj Mahal at sunrise. Also visit the Agra Fort and Itmad-Ud-daulah, known as the “Baby Taj.”
Trying to Keep Americans Camping With Treehouses and Yurts
Some families plan annual summer trips in a quest to eventually visit every major league ballpark across the U.S. Over the past two years, Patty Lin and her family have taken up a similar pursuit: campgrounds.
lonelyplanet.com
European road trips: 15 of the best journeys across the continent
In light of the recent travel chaos at airports across Europe, there has never been a better time to buckle up and explore Europe’s legendary landscapes by road. Lonely Planet's new Epic Road Trips of Europe book is the perfect inspiration to get out there and explore Europe by road. The new book offers a gorgeous collection of routes, gathered from contributors around the world. Enjoy the unique freedom a road trip allows while exploring Europe's wondrous landscapes, delicious regional food and drink and fascinating local culture and history.
CNBC
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
Italy’s fab five: The string of colourful clifftop villages that make up Cinque Terre remains one of the world’s most spectacular coastal landscapes - here’s how to enjoy its highlights
Many of us are not even sure how to pronounce it — and yet this is one of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in the world. ‘Chink-way-tear-eh’ is how the Italians do it and I had to repeat it several times before getting it right. Maybe we’ve...
travelawaits.com
American Cruise Lines Just Announced A River And Land Cruise That Visits Three U.S. National Parks
American Cruise Lines has announced its first ever 15-day river and land cruise that takes passengers to three national parks. The National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary includes an 8-day cruise along the Columbia and Snake rivers and a 7-day land exploration of three of the country’s most scenic national parks: Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton.
Welcome to the family... Italian style: Venturing off the beaten track to discover the privately owned villas and hotels that remain out of the clutches of the corporate giants
For those who prefer character and style to the bland uniformity of the corporate chains, staying in a beautifully restored villa, palazzo or hotel that’s family-owned and run is the perfect way to experience la dolce vita. And with increasing numbers of Italian aristocrats and wealthy families opening their...
Hanoi's popular 'Train Street' cafes ordered to close
(CNN) — Hanoi's popular "train street" is once again the subject of a significant crackdown. The street, where trains travel along a track just inches away from homes and businesses in the Vietnam capital, has long been one of the most popular tourist sites in Hanoi and a regular favorite on social media.
yankodesign.com
These prefab Scandinavian-inspired cabins could be luxurious resorts in the near future
Aylott & Van Tromp have been working on high-end projects for a while now, from working with Hilton to working on a luxe Jiu Jitsu gym, their expertise in sophisticated interiors is unmatched. And, they’ve now designed prefab cabins for your next vacation! They’ve developed these cabins from the ground up, and are hoping to sell them to hoteliers, to maybe create a whole new chain of luxurious resorts. They want the cabins to feel like hotel suites while maintaining a very Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic.
tripsavvy.com
Japan Now Allows Individual Tourists to Enter—But There's a Catch
Traveling to Japan just got a little easier. Starting on Sept. 7, 2022, Japan now allows non-escorted travelers—as long as they book their trip through a travel agency. Japan has seen one of the most cautious reopenings. Borders were only just opened on June 10, 2022 for tourists booked into guided tours. While the country is loosening its current restrictions—including doing away with the mandatory pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for certain travelers—it’s not quite open season for travelers just yet.
