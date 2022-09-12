Junior-high girls take second overall and junior-high boys place three runners in the top 10 in an impressive showing at the Jeremy Anderson Invitational at Fort Frye on Saturday

Read full article on original website
bellaireathletics.com
Junior-high boys claim team championship, Schmidli overall meet champion, Junior-high girls claim five top-20 medals in impressive showing at Belmont County Championships
The boys junior-high team won the Belmont County Championships led by three runners in the top five and the girls team placed five runners in the top-20 in an phenomonal showing at the Belmont County Championships at Union Local High School. Brae Schmidli claimed his first victory of the season...
bellaireathletics.com
Boys Middle School Football falls to Barnesville 28 – 6
Bellaire Boys went to the half down 14-6 and couldn’t mount a comeback in the second half. Raekwon Pettigrew had a pick 6 in the first half. The Young Reds fall to 2-2 on the season. They are back in action next Tuesday at home vs. the Union Local Jets.
