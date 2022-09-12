Read full article on original website
vinlove.net
Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top
Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
vinlove.net
Five luxury resorts overlooking rice terraces
At the resorts in the North, visitors can watch the terraced fields in the ripe rice season. Le Champ Tu Le is located in Nuoc Ong village, Tu Le commune, Van Chan district, Yen Bai. The resort is located in Tu Le valley at the foot of Khau Pha pass, with views of fields and terraces. Visitors here can feel the culture of the Thai, Mong, and Dao ethnic groups, enjoy specialties of five-color sticky rice, Tu Le nuggets, take a hot spring bath to take care of their health. Photo: Resort.
This Anguilla Resort Will Now Fly You to the Caribbean Island on a Private Jet
Anguilla is calling—and it wants you to come in style. The Caribbean island, known for its pristine white beaches, usually sees properties close during winter season. In July, however, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Club announced that it would now be open all year—the first property on the island to do so. This week, the resort has unveiled its new private charter service for travelers from the east coast. To make the service happen, the hotel has acquired a fleet of private jets. The aircraft are Embraer 170s, mid-size jets that can carry up to 70 passengers, customized with the hotel’s logo...
msn.com
10 Most Expensive Hotels in the World
Who doesn't dream of a luxury hotel getaway, where your meals are prepared, your room is cleaned for you, and you can enjoy amenities you don't have at home, from pools to hotels to room service. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now In the realm of luxury hotels, even your fanciest visions of hotel living go to extremes, and they come with extremely large costs per night to boot. But surely paying for such luxuries as private butlers, underwater restaurants, stunning views of oceans and lush settings is worth a small fortune? Decide for yourself as you check out the 10 most expensive hotels in the world.
This retired train is a permanent luxury hotel on a bridge overlooking Kruger National Park
If you want to really up your sightseeing-safari getaway with some unique, top-tier lodging, the Kruger Shalati might be right up your ally. Known as “the train on the bridge” since it opened in 2020, the train is perched on a bridge over the Sabie River. The 31 rooms include both 24 Train Carriage Suites and seven Bridge House Suites, which aren’t located onboard but in a garden next to the bridge.
vinlove.net
A tourist destination close to nature in Hoa Binh
HOA BINH – Only 40 minutes away from Hanoi, La Saveur De Hoa Binh has a rich natural landscape and many entertainment facilities for the family. For many months now, every weekend, Huy Duc’s family (Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi) has packed up his car to go on vacation. He shared, that in the past, family members were always busy, so they only went on vacation in the summer for their children. Trips usually last 1-2 weeks. However, the appearance of Covid-19 changed his family’s travel habits.
Thrillist
Sleep on a Sailboat on This Car-Free French Island
When people think of islands off the coast of France, they tend to look west to Île de Ré and the handful of spots strewn around Brittany’s jagged shores. But at the very southern edge of Provence, before veering into the star-studded spots lining the French Riviera, there’s a trio of islands dubbed “les îles d’Or,” or “the Golden Isles,” that are frequented more by sailors than the party-centric crowd you’d find in nearby Saint-Tropez. Beyond being remote, since no road connects to them, a couple of the islands are also completely car-free. For all those people who'd rather not learn the rules of the road for another country but still want to go beyond metro-serviced, crowded cities when traveling, this one’s for you.
CNBC
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
msn.com
Dream Deal: Save $1,800 on a 5-Star Wellness Resort in Mexico
Wellness travel is booming. Travelers are taking themselves to resorts that help them slow down, practice mindfulness, and reconnect with their bodies. From spa treatments to yoga and meditation to nourishing meal plans, the focus is on holistic well-being and healing that may be vital after the collective trauma the world has faced. I have been to multiple wellness resorts during the pandemic and these experiences have been incomparable to other travel experiences. For those who want to get introduced to this lifestyle softly, there is a retreat in Mexico’s Riviera Maya that can give you a taste without any extremes.
YOGA・
I Was So Scared Of Flying, I Couldn't Set Foot On A Plane. Here's How I Overcame My Phobia.
"When Brian optimistically surprised me with tickets to the Bahamas... we got as far as the jetway before I froze."
The Waldorf Astoria Will Open in Cancun This Fall
A familiar name in luxury is coming to Cancun. The famed Waldorf Astoria is set to open its doors in the sandy destination this fall. Located just 15 minutes from Cancun International Airport, Waldorf Astoria Cancun will open this November on 100 acres of coastline. Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed by a calming neutral-tone palette set against marble floors and wood accents. The luxe property will offer all the bells and whistles you’d expect from the brand, even though it will not be all-inclusive like most properties in the area. The hotel will have 173 rooms to choose from,...
Thrillist
This 14th-Century Venetian Palace Might Be the Most Stunning Airbnb in Crete
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. When I visited Crete in 2018, I had no idea...
Sail, swim, hike: a walking and boating adventure along Croatia’s Dalmatian coast
A new trip from Split makes the most of the stunning coastline and islands with regular stops for swimming, hiking and plenty of seafood
msn.com
Amazing destinations you never thought to visit
Slide 1 of 31: In order to grow as a person—to learn new things about the world and yourself—it’s important that you wander off the beaten path every once in a while to experience new things. The same goes for travel. Instead of vacationing in the same locations that everyone else has visited, consider exploring someplace a little unexpected for your next vacation. You might be surprised.
lonelyplanet.com
Checking In: Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort in Cartagena, Colombia
The picture-perfect entrance to Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort © Caitlin Riddell / Lonely Planet. Cartagena, the colorful port city on the northern coast of Colombia, is not exactly a logical getaway if you want to spend time on the beach. But if you are in the mood...
