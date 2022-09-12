Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
Collider
'Babylon' Trailer Sends Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on a Dazzling Hollywood Journey
The first trailer is out for Damien Chazelle's Old Hollywood period piece Babylon, giving audiences their first look at the varied cast of characters on the rise in the film industry. With the backdrop of a changing entertainment landscape as silent films give way to talkies, the film takes a broad look at the chaos that ensues as actors, directors, and more scramble to adapt to the new environment. As the trailer indicates, it's a dive into the wild lives of said creatives and the city and industry they are intertwined with.
Collider
How to Watch 'Vampire Academy'
From the director of The Vampire Diaries comes a story of love, duty, and rebellion. Vampire Academy, based on the book series by Richelle Mead and a reboot of the ill-fated 2014 film of the same name, sees two women from very different walks of life fighting for self-determination and for each other within the halls of a vampire boarding school. Lissa and Rose, vampire royalty and dhampir guardian respectively, share a psychic connection as well as a close relationship, and Rose is in training to protect Lissa from the various dangers that exist outside the boarding school’s walls. However, the evil vampires known as strigoi are the least of the girls’ worries; the biggest threat facing them just might be the world within the boarding school itself.
Collider
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The People’s Joker' Director on the Legality of Unofficial DC Movie
The People’s Joker is embracing the playful tagline, “An illegal queer coming of age comic book movie by Vera Drew,” but it seems as though Warner Bros. is taking things a bit more seriously. The TIFF website just revealed that The People’s Joker has been withdrawn from the film festival due to “rights issues.”
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Explains Rhaenyra's Feelings for Daemon and Ser Criston
The latest episode of House of the Dragon gave us twists and turns that were as shocking as they were inevitable. We see Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) engaging in an incestuous make-out session that almost crosses all the boundaries. Ever since the first episode fans saw chemistry brewing between the two, however, the latest episode finally took the plunge under the guise of Targaryen customs. In a recent chat with The New York Post, Alcock explains the dynamic between the two.
Collider
New 'Mammals' Images Show James Corden and Sally Hawkins in Dramedy Series
Prime Video has released new images for its upcoming comedy-drama series Mammals. James Corden (The Late, Late Show with James Corden) is both starring and executive producing the show which is said to explore the trials and tribulations of marriage. Mammals is set to premiere on Prime Video later this year.
Collider
Why 'The Sandman's Matthew the Raven Is Such an Important Character
A bird created for the sole purpose of serving his master, The Sandman's Matthew the Raven (voiced by Patton Oswalt) takes to his role as fish to water. From refusing to leave his master's (Tom Sturridge) side — oftentimes even in the face of relentless pressure — to encouraging him during times of trial, he proves himself as the loyal sidekick that Dream of The Endless can’t bring himself to accept the need for, at least initially. As the season progresses, however, so does their dynamic, and many a time does Matthew guide his stubborn lord — and lady, the librarian (and his creator) Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) — through obstacles left and right, allowing the gradual emergence of the Sandman’s truest form, along with considerable growth on his and Lucienne’s part.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Jennifer Tilly Is Counting Down the Days Until 'Chucky' Season 2 in New Image
Jennifer Tilly is hitting us with another bombshell look as she, like many of us, is counting down the days until the premiere of the second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky. In a photo shared to the actress’ Twitter account, Tilly strikes a sultry pose while decked out in an outfit straight from Tiffany Valentine’s — or her own — closet.
Collider
For Stanley Kubrick, the More Morally Compromised His Characters Are the Better
"All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy." Over and over again, Stanley Kubrick's main character types these words in The Shining. It's at this point that Wendy (Shelley Duvall) realizes that her husband, Jack (Jack Nicholson) has snapped. It's one of the most harrowing moments in the history of cinema, and if you're a fan of the legendary filmmaker, you probably had visions of him rubbing his hands together behind the camera as he relishes another chance to visually capture one of his protagonists careening around the bend into the shadowy area that he so loves to frame main characters. It's a trademark of the director's long and storied career and is in direct contrast to the role of the hero's journey that has dominated modern storytelling. Throughout the history of cinema, we've grown accustomed to a traditional narrative that finds our protagonists overcoming the odds to defeat whatever hurdles stand in their way and accomplish a morally acceptable outcome. Kubrick is in no way interested in that. In fact, the more morally compromised he can make his protagonists, and the less righteous the message, the better.
Collider
'Predators' Is the Definitive (and Massively Underrated) Predator Sequel
The recent commercial success and critical acclaim of Prey have revived interest in the Predator franchise. While there is somewhat of a consensus that this is the first decent sequel featuring the fearsome Yautja, Nimród Antal's frenetic and creative Predators begs to differ. This 2010 follow-up to the series literally and figuratively transports the audience to another world, presenting a riveting blend of old shticks and new tricks. What's so good about Predators is that it attempts to present something different compared to its predecessors, while still retaining a recognizable charisma. Even though it tips its hat towards the older films, it manages to pull the audience into an unfamiliar world that piques their curiosity.
Collider
'Gran Turismo' Movie Casts Archie Madekwe
We have seen a trend in recent times that follow the adaptation of various video game properties for television – both for the big and small screens. Sony and Playstation who have been a part of such moves have another game adaptation in the works with the production of the fast-paced Gran Turismo. As the film begins to put pieces together for production, casting announcements have been made for the adaptation. Per The Hollywood Reporter, See actor Archie Madekwe will star in the film opposite the previously announced David Harbour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Discusses Releasing His 4-Hour Cut
There have been murmurs about a "4-Hour Cut" of Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis since the director revealed the existence of a longer version back in June 2022. Fans of the Austin Butler-starring film have been wondering if there was a possibility of ever seeing this extended version of the film. Now, in a new interview, Luhrmann has commented on the possiblity of that version of the film seeing the light of day.
Collider
'The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says the Daryl Spin-Off Will Have a "Whole Different Vibe"
The long-running hit post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead will be drawing its curtains in November 2022. However, fans need not worry as the franchise has never been more alive with several spin-offs being prepared to fill the impending absence of the giant mothership. To further expand The Walking Dead into a massive "zombie-verse" is an untitled spin-off to be led by one of the franchise's beloved characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Reedus has now shared details on what fans should expect from his spin-off, and it's as promising as can be.
Collider
John Carpenter's 'Halloween' Films Returning to Theaters Through CineLife Entertainment
CineLife Entertainment is bringing the classic Halloween films back to theaters once again. While all eyes will be on Halloween Ends, which releases on October 14 and marks the close of the Michael Myers, Laurie Strode saga, CineLife will be re-releasing John Carpenter's original 1978 classic as well as two of its sequels, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. Starting this month, all three films will be rolling out in theaters for the second year in a row to celebrate the spooky season.
Collider
Best Shows Like 'Thundercats': From 'Gargoyles' to 'Transformers'
Animated shows of the 1980’s were far from subtle in what their motives were; to sell toys to kids and run repeatedly in syndication. While this mandate to bank off the market capital of Saturday mornings and after-school programming may seem opportunistic, it drove the creation of many memorable series that helped define the decade of children’s TV for how unapologetically fun and relentlessly hyper-stimulating they were.
Collider
'The Winchesters' Trailer Takes a Dive Into the Family History Books
For those of us who invested a solid chunk of our lives tuning in for season after season of The CW’s long running series, Supernatural, there are few things more comforting than the voice of Jensen Ackles’ Dean Winchester or Jared Padalecki’s Sam Winchester — except for pie, pie is always more comforting. Recently, The CW’s Twitter wrapped us up in a big ol’ blanket of Dean when they released a short teaser for the upcoming Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters.
Collider
'Shelter:' Tovah Feldshuh Cast in a Recurring Role
Prime Video has brought in Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh to join Colin in Black & White star Jaden Michael in their new young adult series Shelter per Deadline. The show is an adaption of the Mickey Bolitar series of novels from New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben with Michael set to step in as the titular young detective. Feldshuh will recur in the series, appearing with previously announced cast members Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, and Brian Altemus.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 4's Play Scene Shows How Out-of-Touch the Targaryens Really Are
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of House of the Dragon.Even though HBO’s House of the Dragon is one of the most expensive television shows ever made, the Game of Thrones prequel series hasn’t overwhelmed viewers with non-stop action. We didn’t get our first glimpse of large-scale combat until the epic standoff between Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and the “Crabfeeder” (Daniel Scott-Smith) in last week’s “Second of His Name.” This week’s episode, “King of the Narrow Sea,” featured no major set pieces. It primarily told the story of how Daemon begins a complicated relationship with his niece, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).
Collider
‘Do Revenge’ Review: Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes Mean (Funny) Business in Sharp and Stylish Dark Comedy
Has anyone ever wronged you? Odds are, if you asked anyone this question, the answer would be a resounding “yes.” Maybe you’ve even had unnecessarily detailed fantasies about how you would get revenge on the wrong-doer. (Is that just me?) But actually going through with revenge requires a significant amount of mental gymnastics and would most likely be very problematic. Do Revenge, as the title suggests, indulges in this very idea and smartly does so via the age group that is the most back-stabby, untrustworthy, and downright terrifying: teenagers. But if you’re looking for a typical teen movie riddled with clichés and stereotypes, keep scrolling through your Netflix queue. This daring dark comedy both pays homage to and deconstructs the ‘90s high school set films you know and love, and does so with deliciously satisfying results.
Comments / 0