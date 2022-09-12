Read full article on original website
This is Our Home: South Hero
Ben Frechette visits the beautiful lakeside town of South Hero, Vermont this week. He catches up with Rob Swanson, a photographer for The Islander who regularly captures "Island Life" – Ben also visited the Goulet Farmstand and The Green Frog gift shop.
Barre City Fire Department chief retiring after 49 years of service
BARRE, Vt. — The long-time Barre City fire chief, Douglas Brent, is retiring after 49 years in the Vermont Fire Service. Brent said his goodbyes Friday to fellow firefighters from around the state. He and his family took one last ride in a fire engine down Main Street, celebrating...
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
City of Burlington prepares for Sunday's Pride parade, festival
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington is preparing for Sunday's Pride parade. Thousands of people are expected to pack the city's downtown for the annual event. The parade starts at noon with a new route that will start on King Street, go up Church Street, back down to Main Street and end at Waterfront Park where there will be a festival with performances, food and drink vendors and local businesses selling a wide-range of products.
POW/MIA veterans honored at Camp Johnson
COLCHESTER, Vt. — On Friday at Camp Johnson, the community came together to honor prisoners of war who made it home, but also to remember the ones missing in action. There are over 82,000 U.S soldiers missing, and almost 200 of them are from Vermont, but today in Colchester the focus was on four former POWs.
Man cleared after being arrested in slashing attack on construction worker
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A man arrested on Wednesday in relation to a slashing attack on a construction worker has been cleared of all involvement by police. Vermont State Police said their investigation was able to conclusively determine that Ryan Avery, 45, was at another location during the attack.
Burlington residents test drive electric cars, bicycles at net-zero energy event
BURLINGTON, Vt. — TheBurlington Electric Dept. hosted its first net-zero energy festival on Saturday. The event featured electric vehicles, bicycles, lawn equipment and much more. E-cars and bicycles were available to test drive and ride along with plenty of information about the benefits of reducing fossil fuel use. Its...
150th Tunbridge World's Fair serves as backdrop for gubernatorial, lt. gubernatorial debates
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. — Attendees at the 150th Tunbridge World's Fair got more than just fair foods and midway games on Friday, as the event served as the backdrop to both a gubernatorial and lieutenant gubernatorial debate. Fairgoers had the chance to see incumbent Phil Scott face off against his...
Windsor eviscerates Milton 46-6 for namesake
MILTON, Vt. — In the 2022 Yellowjackets bowl, Windsor's Logan Worrall led the way with a multi-touchdown game on the way to a 46-6 win over Milton. Milton played Windsor tight to start, but in the second quarter the latter was able to pull away thanks to a Worrall long run for a score.
Local soccer tournament brings elementary and middle school students to the field
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The best way to become good at the game is to play the game. For the ones that want to be great, it’s encouraged that they start as early as possible. This is what Michelle Barnes looks to offer for 8 to 14-year-olds looking to become great soccer players. Barnes alongside Queen City F.C., a youth travel soccer club in the Plattsburgh area, organized the Queen City Border Bash. It’s a soccer tournament that welcomes local teams in Clinton County, but also teams in Vermont and even as far as Albany, New York.
Chelsea Warick's write-in campaign for sheriff endorsed by Clinton County Republican Committee
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A write-in candidate for Clinton County Sheriff is receiving an endorsement from a major political party. The Clinton County Republican Committee is backing Chelsea Warick's write-in campaign for the sheriff seat. The former deputy is running against inclumbent David Favro, a Democrat, who is seeking his...
Man arrested again after unlawfully possessing gun
SHELBURNE, Vt. — A man who was arrested in August forbrandishing a replica gun in a Price Chopper parking lot was arrested again on Friday after he was found to have a BB gun in his vehicle. South Burlington police said they found Jason Breault, 46, and an unnamed...
Dry Saturday, turning wet on Sunday
Saturday will feature a modest warmup back into the 70s with partly sunny skies. By Sunday, overcast skies return with passing showers likely in the northern half of the area. Drier conditions prevail in southern Vermont. A stretch of unsettled weather looks to last through early next week, with daily...
Cadets, Spartans clash in epic battle for maple sap bucket
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — The Norwich Cadets can quite literally cross it off the bucket list when they defeated the Castleton Spartans 26-21 in the annual battle of the maple sap bucket. After their first two possessions ended in punts, the Cadets came alive with 2 minutes left in the...
Moriah High School football spoils Beekmantown home opener
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Moriah High School football (2-0) has tallied 75 points in their first two games of the Section VII football season. Forty-five points were added to that mark Friday night in a dominant 45-6 win over Beekmantown (0-2). Rowan Swan, Moriah's senior quarterback, credits two things...
UVM Field Hockey overcomes rain to down Stanford in historic win
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The rain provided the necessary drama for the University of Vermont's America East home opener against Stanford on Sunday, as the Catamounts fought for an impressive 1-0 overtime win. It's UVM's sixth straight win, a program record. The Catamounts defense lead the way through the first...
RedHawks fish out SeaWolves
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you showed up at halftime to the SeaWolves vs. RedHawks football game on Friday night, you may have been surprised at how the SeaWolves were keeping pace with one of the best high school football teams in the state. Trailing just 7-6 at the half and scheduled to receive the second-half kickoff, the combo team was ready to put Vermont football on notice, in what was shaping up to possibly be one of the biggest upsets of the young season.
Former SUNY Plattsburgh soccer head coach takes on new role
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Chris Waterbury spent a memorable 33 years as SUNY Plattsburgh men’s soccer head coach. He led the Cardinals to more than 10 NCAA tournament appearances, six SUNYAC championship titles, and 26 straight winning seasons among a number of other accolades. Despite achieving so much, he didn’t want to stop.
Fourth quarter comeback over Hilltoppers earns Hornets' first win
ESSEX, Vt. — St. Johnsbury QB Quinn Murphy led his Hilltoppers on a go-ahead touchdown drive with six minutes and change left in the fourth quarter to go up 14-10 on Essex. But that's when Hornets QB Charlie Bowen did the same, on the way to a 16-14 upset win for their first win of the season.
Peru high school football dominates in Class B title rematch against Plattsburgh 54-6
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Week two for Peru High School varsity football came with a statement performance. A rematch of the Class B Section VII Championship game between the Nighthawks (2-0) and the Plattsburgh Hornets (0-2) was finished with an even greater margin of victory than the first time. The...
