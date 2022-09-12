PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The best way to become good at the game is to play the game. For the ones that want to be great, it’s encouraged that they start as early as possible. This is what Michelle Barnes looks to offer for 8 to 14-year-olds looking to become great soccer players. Barnes alongside Queen City F.C., a youth travel soccer club in the Plattsburgh area, organized the Queen City Border Bash. It’s a soccer tournament that welcomes local teams in Clinton County, but also teams in Vermont and even as far as Albany, New York.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO